Ducas lifts Saint Mary’s over Prairie View 87-68

Today marks 55 years of The Observer uncovering the truth and reporting it accurately. To commemorate this anniversary, The Observer reached out to several former leaders from Saint Mary’s to discuss their journeys as student journalists and their aspirations for the years to come. Maria Leontaras, Assistant Managing Editor (2019-2020),...
SAN DIEGO—The Toreros (6-10-1, 1-6-1) fought hard against the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3-4, 4-2-2) resulting in a loss on Wednesday night at Torero Stadium. San Diego gave it their all with five total shots and two shots at the goal. HOW IT HAPPENED. 9:51 minutes into the first half, Bekah...
MORAGA, Calif. — With the November 10 National Signing Day in full swing, Saint Mary's Volleyball is making an addition for the 2022 season. Hailee Garcia has signed her NLI with Saint Mary's and will be joining Gaels Volleyball next season, adding more depth to an already deep Gaels squad.
The University of Utah women's basketball program hosts its third straight home contest on Tuesday when they host Saint Mary's (Calif.) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. MT. SEASON TICKETS. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available. Floor seats are priced...
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse posted 17 points as Saint Mary's topped Southern Utah 70-51 on Monday night. Logan Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary's (3-0). Dan Fotu added 12 points and seven rebounds. Alex Ducas had 12 points. John Knight III had 11 points...
It has been a long offseason since the Wildcats’ loss to Baylor in the Sweet 16 on March 27th. However, the long awaited return of Villanova Basketball will commence on Tuesday afternoon against Mount Saint Mary’s. The ‘Cats finished last season with a record of 18-7 overall and 11-4 in...
Kentucky had a less-than-ideal start to its game against Mount St. Mary's, one that saw the Wildcats lead by just four points at 29-25 with under four minutes left in the first half. But the Wildcats put together a game-clinching 32-7 run stretching into the second half to cruise to an 80-55 victory.
Raleigh, NC – NC State defeated Elizabeth City State, 87-68, Monday night inside PNC Arena in the Pack’s lone exhibition contest prior to the start of the regular season next Tuesday. Jericole Hellems led five Pack players in double figures with 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 three-point shooting. The senior forward added four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Carson Enright, Mateo Fuenmayor and Nolan Thorughgood all finished in a tie for 28th as the Oregon State men's golf team concluded fall action Wednesday at the Saint Mary's Invitational. The trio all shot a 1-over 214 over the three days to conclude their trip. Overall,...
There aren't too many times Stanford will relinquish a seven-stroke lead on the final day of a tournament and see a championship slip through its hands, but that's exactly what happened on Wednesday at the Saint Mary's Invitational which was held at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach. The...
Jawon Pass ran for two scores and his last with 6:38 left thwarted Alabama State’s upset bid as Prairie View A&M beat the Hornets 24-20 on Saturday. Alabama State entered the fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead before Lyndemian Brooks ran it in from 14 yards to end a five-play, 71-yard drive that lasted 90 seconds and brought the Panthers (7-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) within three.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team started its season with a bang on Tuesday by scoring a whopping 108 points and beating defending America East champ Maine by 52 points. It marked the first time that Nebraska put up triple-digit points since scoring 100 against Pepperdine on Nov. 15, 2014. On...
Antonio Reeves had a career-high 29 points as Illinois State narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 68-63 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Mark Freeman had 11 points for Illinois State. Sy Chatman added 10 rebounds. Liam McChesney had four blocks. Shykeim Phillips had 14 points for the...
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Senior forward Jenna Killman returned to her hometown and scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick to lead the No. 14 Western Washington University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Saint Martin's Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both teams. The game was...
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Jamaree Bouyea scored 24 points shooting 9 for 14 and San Francisco beat Prairie View A&M 92-76 on Thursday night. The Dons (2-0) built a 19-1 lead and never trailed. Khalil Shabazz scored 19 points shooting 7 for 11 and Gabe Stafanini 16 on 7 for...
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's golf team is 19th after Monday's opening round of the Saint Mary's Invitational at the Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California. The Tigers posted an opening round 301 (+19). No. 6 Stanford is the team leader with a 269 (-15) for an...
