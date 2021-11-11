Member Info for LTbeliever

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Aquila European Renewables Income Fund PLC - renewable energy infrastructure investor - Notes Norwegian Supreme Court on two wind farms in the Fosen Vind cluster, Roan and Storheia, but feels own Rock project will be unaffected. Says ruling is "highly uncertain". "The Supreme Court did not conclude any actions for either party involved in the Fosen case and the Roan and Storheia wind farms therefore remain in operation for the time being," company explains. Fosen's majority shareholder, Statkraft AS, applies for a renewed concession and expropriation permit. Company adds: "The Investment Adviser recognises recent progress with the Rock and based on external legal advice, has no indication that the Fosen procedures will have any direct consequences for the Rock."

