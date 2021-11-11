CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Member Info for LTbeliever

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

You are probably right (notwithstanding Helium's intentions!);. - Bioprocessing agreements (once 1 is concluded, more will start flowing in);. - Digital health clinics, with DVRG (Microtox BT?);. - Water monitoring collaborations (trials ongoing USA, UK, China, India) - more stuff...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Member Info for PlatoComesAgain

Nothing wrong with phone shops I suppose. I retract that. Communication is very important to an industrialised society based upon economies of scale. However, manufacturing is yet more important than communication: otherwise the ship would be rotting below deck whilst we were chatting merrily away heading into certain disaster. For example if an aggressive form of rot got into the wood then we'd have no choice but to ask other people to come to our aid who had paid more attention to the actual manufacturing, and maintenance, of their ships.
SOCIETY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for INVESTEVERYTHING

Define a sensible response. Personally invest everything believes only one thing and that is GMS will soon become the stock the young analysts wished they found. Because GMS is going to MARS sir.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for AConceptIsABrick

Qualcomm - two upcoming presentations which are relevant:. 16th Nov - 9am ET (2pm GMT) CEO Cristiano Amon to lay out company vision and strategy for an intelligently connected world. "Qualcomm stands at the intersection of key trends that are accelerating digital transformation and fueling the cloud economy. This is driving demand for our industry-leading roadmap of relevant technologies, creating a significant opportunity for growth as we continue to successfully execute on our diversification strategy across mobile, auto and the IoT. Amon’s keynote at the Company’s Investor Day will be the first time the new CEO will outline his strategy for the Company and vision for the future. Live stream on the Qualcomm website."
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Alkemy finds targets; Trident pleased with Thacker

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Aquila European Renewables Income Fund PLC - renewable energy infrastructure investor - Notes Norwegian Supreme Court on two wind farms in the Fosen Vind cluster, Roan and Storheia, but feels own Rock project will be unaffected. Says ruling is "highly uncertain". "The Supreme Court did not conclude any actions for either party involved in the Fosen case and the Roan and Storheia wind farms therefore remain in operation for the time being," company explains. Fosen's majority shareholder, Statkraft AS, applies for a renewed concession and expropriation permit. Company adds: "The Investment Adviser recognises recent progress with the Rock and based on external legal advice, has no indication that the Fosen procedures will have any direct consequences for the Rock."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helium#Digital#Dvrg#Sp#Mm
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) No. 549300DFVPOB67JL3A42. In accordance with the terms of her appointment, the Company's new President - Africa, Asia and Australasia Region, Paola Pocci, was granted, on 16 November 2021, an award (Award) under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). The Award has been granted over 49,077...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 20,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

US industrial production rebounds in October

(Sharecast News) - US industrial production rebounded in October, up 1.6% month-on-month following a 1.3% drop in September. According to the Federal Reserve, automakers drove a large chunk of the increase, after having previously been impacted by supply chain problems, while fading headwinds stemming from Hurricane Ida also helped bring about the monthly growth in production.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
thedrive

F-35 From The Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Has Crashed Into The Sea (Updated)

The incident in the Mediterranean is the first F-35 loss of any kind during carrier operations. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has confirmed that an F-35B Lightning stealth jet that was operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently underway in the eastern Mediterranean, crashed into the sea earlier today, soon after takeoff. Details are still limited, but the British pilot was able to eject safely and has been returned to the ship. The aircraft carrier is on its maiden operational cruise, and this is the first loss of a Joint Strike Fighter while operating from the deck of an aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy