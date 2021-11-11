Competitiveness and inner trust got ISU over the line for first win

Tribune-Star/Todd GoldenSchertz debut: Indiana State coach Josh Schertz (far right) watches as Kailex Stephens takes the opening tip for theSycamores during the opening game of the season at Green Bay on Tuesday.

What got Indiana State's men's basketball team through the bad times during Tuesday's 81-77 win at Green Bay?

There were mechanical and basketball X and O reasons, but self-believe and faith helped a lot. It was an encouraging trait for a team comprised of a roster who had largely not played with each other before.

“We have competitive guys and that showed through the night. It wasn’t pretty. Green Bay out-played us the first 30 minutes, but I was proud of the resilience, fortitude and grit. We stayed connected through adversity,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.

ISU was down 12 twice in the contest, once in each half, but wiped out both deficits. In the final 10 minutes, a Cam Henry-led offense and all-around effort from Kailex Stephens, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds, carried the day.

For Stephens, the performance was particularly sweet given that he missed the 2020-21 season due to an Achilles injury. He had several key rebounds late and made the clinching free throws to help the Sycamores walk out of Kress Center as winners.

“It feels good being back out there. I’m a competitive guy and I just wanted to go out and compete. The fans were going crazy and yelling and that’s the kind of thing I love. I want to get dirty and do everything I can to help us get a win,” Stephens said.

Green Bay is a good rebounding team, so Stephens knew he had his work cut out for him.

“It’s just in me. I just naturally go to the glass and rebound as much as I can. I didn’t get as many offensive rebounds as I want to get, but I was able to keep them off the offensive boards and that was something coach told me was important,” Stephens said.

As for Henry, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half? He drove the basket with far more authority and he was rewarded with 11 free throw attempts, seven of which he made.

“We talk in practice a lot that we’re not a team that’s going to blow people out. We’re going to have to go back-and-forth. At the end of the day? It comes down to who wants it more. We tried to stay solid on defense and get easy ones on offense,” Henry said.

Schertz was pleased with Henry's contribution.

"We put the ball in Cam Henry's hands and he got downhill and got to the foul line. That kind of stabilized us," Schertz said.

Schertz knew, though, that Stephens did important blue collar work.

"He was, by far, our best player. A huge thing going into the game was defensive rebounding. They're so good on the offensive glass, so we knew defensive rebounding was huge. Kailex was fantastic," Schertz said.

In winning his first game as ISU coach, Schertz acknowledged problems — turnovers need to go down and defense needs to be better — but the final result is something to build on.

"It's not pretty, but these are the wins that are most enjoyable when you don't play great and you find a way through heart and determination because you know those things carry over. When you make five threes and have 16 turnovers you have to rely on toughness and heart and those are indicators that you can translate to other games," Schertz said.

Schertz said it's a good way to get his ISU program rolling.

“For us to dig in and find a way? We can use this as a North Star. In this first year, everyone else will be quantitative. I want to be qualitative. I want to laying a foundation and building a culture. That’s a culture win. To come in here, not play great, and you find a way on the back of those things [ISU didn’t do well]. That’s the most gratifying thing,” Schertz said.

Henry said the win was good, but the team already had inner trust. On Friday, though? It gets a lot tougher as ISU visits Mackey Arena and No. 7 Purdue.

"When you have guys who believe in one another? It's easy to rally back," Henry said. "It feels great, but we can't get complacent. We want many more."

INDIANA STATE (81) – Bledson 5-9 4-4 15, Stephens 7-13 2-2 16, Neese 6-15 4-4 18, Crawford 2-2 0-0 5, Henry 4-8 7-11 15, Larry 3-6 1-1 7, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 2-2 0-0 5. 29-56 FG, 18-22 FT, 81 TP.

GREEN BAY (77) – Kellogg 2-6 0-1 4, Meyer 4-7 0-0 8, Listau 2-4 0-0 5, Stieber 5-11 0-0 11, Ansong 6-10 4-4 19, McGee 6-13 0-0 14, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 5-12 4-4 16, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 -0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. 30-66 FG, 8-9 FT, 77 TP.

Halftime – GB 43-38. 3-point goals - ISU 5-15 (Neese 2-7, Bledson 1-3, Hobbs 1-1, Stephens 0-1, Henry 0-1, Larry 0-1); GB 9-27 (Ansong 3-4, Ivory 2-7, McGee 2-5, Stieber 1-5, Listau 1-2, Meyer 0-2, Tucker 0-1, Jenkins 0-1). Rebounds - ISU 37 (Stephens 13, Neese 6, Bledson 5, Henry 3, Tucker 3, Team 3, Larry 2, Crawford, Hobbs); GB 28 (Ansong 8, Ivory 6, Kellogg 4, Meyer 4, McGee 2, Tucker 2, Listau, Team). Assists - ISU 10 (Henry 4, Bledson 2, Neese 2, Stephens, Tucker); GB 13 (Stieber 6, Ivory 3, McGee 2, Tucker, Jenkins). Steals - ISU 7 (Neese 2, Henry 2, Bledson, Crawford, Larry); GB 6 (Ansong 3, Meyer, Tucker, Ivory). Blocks - ISU 3 (Crawford, Henry, Larry); GB 4 (Kellogg, Ansong, Tucker, Ivory). Turnovers - ISU 16 (Neese 4, Henry 4, Bledson 2, Stephens 2, Tucker 2, Crawford, Hobbs); GB 9 (Listau 2, McGee 2, Kellog, Stieber, Ansong, Ivory, Jenkins). Total fouls - ISU 15, GB 15. A – n/a.

Next - ISU (1-0) plays at Purdue and Green Bay (0-1) plays at Wisconsin on Friday.