Marking the spot

heraldstaronline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff and volunteers peel back protective coverings to reveal the refurbished marker that...

www.heraldstaronline.com

Fort Bend Herald

Coyotes spotted in Pleak Village

The Pleak City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. on November 17, 2021. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public The FBC ESD #6 meeting begins at...
ANIMALS
Observer

Eyesore to ‘bright spot’

SILVER CREEK — The former Silver Creek school on Main Street has been described by elected officials and members of the public alike as an unsafe, eye sore of a building. The school, which has been closed down for decades, has been a topic of discussion for a property to renovate for years, and after Tuesday, the renovation is “as close as it’s ever been.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Mark Sinkiewicz

Town of Enfield gets involved in Cayuga Nation controversy, unanimously agreeing to send letter to BIA. The Town Board of Enfield unanimously passed a resolution which will send a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, urging for the federal government’s intervention on the Cayuga Nation conflict. Its five-member board within Tompkins County ultimately believed it was ...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
heraldstaronline.com

Supporting veterans

Officials with Main Street Bank presented a $2,500 donation to Toronto St. Mihiel American Legion Post 86 during the post’s Veterans Day service Thursday at the Veterans Victory Pavilion. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Joy Jones, Donnie Sheller and Melony McBride of Main Street Bank, which will be opening a Toronto branch soon; Rick Hughes, Post 86 commander; and Pat McCourt, Post 86 trustee. (Photo by Warren Scott)
TORONTO, OH
wjct.org

St. Augustine Outlets could close indoor section of mall

Part of the St. Augustine Outlets could soon close and be replaced with new homes, retail space and a movie theatre if St. Johns County commissioners vote in favor of redevelopment during a Tuesday meeting. The property’s owner wants to redevelop the existing property into a mixed-used space on 31...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Welcomes the Spot on Lakeshore

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Zachary Bond whose new restaurant, The Spot on Lakeshore, at 7272 Lakeshore Boulevard occupies the space that played a big role in his development as a chef. “I worked at the Lakeshore Eatery right around the time when it opened. It was the...
MENTOR, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Secrets submerged in the Ohio River discovered

STEUBENVILLE — Chaos Divers, the volunteers who last week found the bodies of a Belmont County couple who’d been missing for three years submerged in the Ohio River, also located 13 vehicles dumped in the river at the Steubenville Marina before they left town. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said...
OHIO STATE
heraldstaronline.com

Weirton native part of project to build new shrine in N.Y.

WEIRTON — The reconstruction of the only house of worship destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks has a connection to the Ohio Valley. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine is under construction within the area of the World Trade Center. According to its website, the...
WEIRTON, WV
ladailypost.com

Father Theophan: Ego Spots

Icons created by Fr. Theophan. Photo by Fr. Theophan. Over the past few months, my work in the pottery shop has been on hold. I have however been working on my iconography practice, and it looks like I’ll have a show of it in July at the Library. All the more reason to keep at it.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
heraldstaronline.com

Mucci Way honors former Steubenville mayor

STEUBENVILLE — Steele Avenue is now officially Mucci Way, an honor former mayor Domenick Mucci Jr. insists is as much about his family as it is about anything he’s done. Mucci served on City Council from 1982-1992, then spent the next 25 years as mayor before his retirement in 2017.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Guest column/You can help make giving an annual tradition

As a young adult, I would help my grandmother, Elizabeth Doughty, with a charitable project. She was a member of the Wheeling Hospital auxiliary, and the group would spend the entire year sewing hand-made pillows to be given out to people who were hospitalized on Christmas Eve. When I was home from college during the holiday break or even a few years after that, I would help her and the other auxiliary members transport the pillows from the storage area of the hospital to then deliver them to patients. It wasn’t a big commitment for me, but it was something that she asked me to do for several years. She always made it seem as if they wouldn’t be able to do it without me.
CHARITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woodland Hills students to be part of historic public library card giveaway

WOODLAND HILLS — Woodland Hills High School and its students will be making history Friday in a very positive way, our news partners at Trib Live reported. The Woodland Hills School District has partnered with the three public libraries that serve the students for the “Library Cards for All” initiative. The libraries — the Braddock Carnegie Library, the C.C. Mellor Memorial Library in Edgewood and the Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale — will be handing out public library cards to the high school students in their homeroom class.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
heraldstaronline.com

Celebrating our area

William O. Packer, his wife, Marty, and their family still find the work they do on the farm and orchard they operate in Harrisville rewarding. “We are very blessed and we do enjoy it,” Marty said Tuesday. “Some of our family members — not the ones who live locally — but some members of our family ask why are we still doing this. You’re supposed to be retired, they say. You could be in Florida, you could be wherever you want.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Trash talk dominates City Council meeting

STEUBENVILLE — Mounds of garbage that’s not getting picked up continues to vex City Council members. At Tuesday’s meeting, 4th Ward Councilman Scott Dressel said people living around the trash heap deserve better. “We forget everybody living around these houses is paying a tax bill, paying rent, paying their mortgage,”...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Council mulls golf cart use on city streets

WELLSBURG — Wellsburg Council members have mixed opinions on the possible use of golf carts on certain city streets, but a vote by Mayor Dan Dudley has allowed debate on the subject to continue. On Tuesday, council voted 4-4 on the proposed ordinance, making it necessary for Dudley to exercise...
WELLSBURG, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Henry retires

The Ross Township Board of Trustees hosted a retirement party Oct. 24 for one of their own. Having served the public for more than 20 years, Trustee Charles Henry decided not to run for office and will be retiring from his position at the end of his term. More than 50 members of his family, friends, and county officials were present at the Glen Mills Center for refreshments, storytelling and well wishes. Henry, seated; Trustee Dave Ramsey, left; Trustee Phil Jordan, right; and Fiscal Officer Tina Reed, were in attendance. Township officials said Henry has left an indelible mark on the township and on the hearts of all he has met. (Contributed)
ROSS, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Guest column/Looking to jumpstart a new industry in Ohio

We have an opportunity to create jobs and support a new, growing industry in Ohio, producing the jet fuel of the future. Ohio has a long, proud history of aviation innovation — from the Wright Brothers’ bicycle shop in West Dayton, to Geraldine Mock flying solo around the world, to John Glenn taking flight in Friendship 7.
OHIO STATE
heraldstaronline.com

Guest column/Program helping more Ohio families take shape

November is National Adoption Month, and this year’s commemoration takes on special meaning in the Ohio Treasurer’s office. That’s because this month saw us launch Family Forward, a program designed to alleviate some of the financial stressors experienced by families when navigating the adoption process. Adoption has long been a...
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Applications Open For Pittsburgh’s Snow Angels Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Applications are open for the city’s Snow Angels Program. The program pairs older adults and residents with disabilities with nearby volunteers to help them shovel and salt their sidewalks and properties throughout the winter. To request help from a snow angel, city residents must be at least 60 years old or have a physical disability and lack other resources to help. Volunteers and neighbors in need can register online or call the city’s 311 response center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heraldstaronline.com

Guest column/Diseases of despair can be difficult to understand

Despair. The very word brings visions of sadness and sorrow to empathetic people who can feel deeply the emotions of others. Despair is “the complete loss or absence of hope.”. When you think of the most despairing moments in your life, does it give you any insight about others who...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

