Marking the spot

The Ross Township Board of Trustees hosted a retirement party Oct. 24 for one of their own. Having served the public for more than 20 years, Trustee Charles Henry decided not to run for office and will be retiring from his position at the end of his term. More than 50 members of his family, friends, and county officials were present at the Glen Mills Center for refreshments, storytelling and well wishes. Henry, seated; Trustee Dave Ramsey, left; Trustee Phil Jordan, right; and Fiscal Officer Tina Reed, were in attendance. Township officials said Henry has left an indelible mark on the township and on the hearts of all he has met. (Contributed)
Comments / 0