Marking the spot

As a young adult, I would help my grandmother, Elizabeth Doughty, with a charitable project. She was a member of the Wheeling Hospital auxiliary, and the group would spend the entire year sewing hand-made pillows to be given out to people who were hospitalized on Christmas Eve. When I was home from college during the holiday break or even a few years after that, I would help her and the other auxiliary members transport the pillows from the storage area of the hospital to then deliver them to patients. It wasn’t a big commitment for me, but it was something that she asked me to do for several years. She always made it seem as if they wouldn’t be able to do it without me.

