Natl. security officials sound the alarm on election security

Jennifer Gosar, younger sister of Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ), joins Andrea Mitchell as the House moves to censure the Congressman and strip him of his committee assignments, a move she doesn’t believe goes far enough. “From all the information we’ve learned, I believe my brother to be a co-conspirator in a coup attempt against the United States government. So I think expulsion is actually the most appropriate next step,” says Gosar.Nov. 17, 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO