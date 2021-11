"Whatever makes you country, you're welcomed here tonight," host Luke Bryan declared Wednesday night at the annual Country Music Association Awards. This year's CMAs reflected the kind of diversity, equity and inclusion sensibilities that are sweeping the nation. Not only did the ceremonies feature several Black performers — from country music and outside the genre — but Jimmie Allen, a Black singer, won for top new artist and the Brothers Osborne, featuring the first out gay Nashville artist signed to a major label, grabbed vocal duo of the year (for the fourth time), and T.J. Osborne kissed his boyfriend live on national network prime-time TV. That's a first for country music, for sure.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO