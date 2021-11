The newest weapon introduced to Apex Legends as of Season 11 is the C.A.R. SMG which should be a familiar firearm for those who played Titanfall previously. The acronyms stand for Combat Advanced Round submachine gun and it was a fan favorite SMG that many are excited to see enter the Apex Legends arena. While it was an absolute beast back in the day, how does it fare among the Legends? In this C.A.R. SMG Guide, we examine what’s great about this weapon, when to best use it, and how it compares to the rest of the arsenal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO