“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is available digitally. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde debut an intense music video for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” The pair joined female and first-time director Alexa Campbell to film scenes of their parallel lives out of sync with the wrong guy. Each unassuming woman finds herself in a place she never wanted to be – both suspecting and discovering the truth about a liar. The clips captured just outside of Nashville find the two women visually reflecting as they consider their own blind spots in a painfully sobering moment.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO