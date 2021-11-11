Letter: Echo Hose Ambulance continues to be symbol of excellence

After 15 long years of waiting by the businesses and employees of the Airport Business Park and surrounding businesses, I hope that residents will be able to focus on facts regarding a runway extension at the Ormond Airport. From all of the discussions I have heard, it seems as though the main complaint expressed is from the flight school activities. Those planes will continue no matter what. The corporate jets are quieter, will take off further away from any residential area, and they don’t take off and land all throughout the day! In my opinion, this runway extension will not change anything except perhaps keep us moving forward in our economic progress. It will however, help us to keep up with the times, and allow our local economy to prosper, and that is good for everyone.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO