CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Letter: Echo Hose Ambulance continues to be symbol of excellence

theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says “keep moving forward” better than the continued success of our very own Echo Hose Ambulance Corps. The corps has always been forward thinking and under the extraordinary stress and duress of the COVID-19 pandemic this brave, talented and untiring corps has performed their duties valiantly. Congrats to...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

5 letters: Airport debate continues, and on COVID and Veterans Day

After 15 long years of waiting by the businesses and employees of the Airport Business Park and surrounding businesses, I hope that residents will be able to focus on facts regarding a runway extension at the Ormond Airport. From all of the discussions I have heard, it seems as though the main complaint expressed is from the flight school activities. Those planes will continue no matter what. The corporate jets are quieter, will take off further away from any residential area, and they don’t take off and land all throughout the day! In my opinion, this runway extension will not change anything except perhaps keep us moving forward in our economic progress. It will however, help us to keep up with the times, and allow our local economy to prosper, and that is good for everyone.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Hospitals continue fight against COVID-19

Twenty months. Has it really been that long since COVID-19 upended everyone’s world?. If you ask a health care worker, or any other essential worker for that matter, they would say, “Yes.” You would see it in their eyes. You would hear it in their voice. For the past 20...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Pharos-Tribune

Cass County continues forming ambulance service

The Cass County EMS Board continues to work at forming a county-run ambulance and emergency service for the county. At Wednesday’s meeting, board members discussed the number and kind of radios needed and possible local firms to do the graphics for the three ambulances. The board members took no action...
CASS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echo Hose Ambulance Corps#Rn#Griffin Hospital#The Echo Hose Corps#Yale Ems#Bridgeport Hospital
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
WETM 18 News

Religious exemptions against COVID-19 vaccine mandate end Monday for health care workers in NYS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care workers granted religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to get their first dose, or risk losing their jobs. The New York State Department of Health sent notice to health care providers across the state Monday, saying employees must have “documentation of either a first dose […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Observer

Hose 4 donates funds to area fire companies

On Oct. 14, Murray Hose Volunteer Fire Company Officers met with representatives from our areas Volunteer Companies. The Volunteer Companies were presented a check from Hose 4 to use for building repairs, equipment or volunteer recruitment. Photo with Dunkirk Engine 4, from left are: Murray Hose 4 President Robert Henderson; Representing East Dunkirk Fire Company President Juan Pagan; East Dunkirk Fire Company Fire Chief Kyle Damon; West Dunkirk Fire Company second Assistant Fire Chief Jason Ziegler; Fredonia Fire Company Third Assistant Fire Chief Charles Ortolano; Sheridan Fire Company Second Assistant Chief Thomas Kolassa Jr.; Chautauqua County Fire Police Coordinator Terry Grisenti; Murray Hose 4 Treasurer Kenneth Ludwiszewski. Murray Hose Company 4 Volunteer Fire Company voted to disband earlier this year for lack of younger firefighters. Their last meeting was Nov. 1 at the Dunkirk Station 4 Fire Hall meeting room. Hose 4 is the last of the great Volunteer Fire Company era. Gone but not forgotten are Pioneer Hook & Ladder, Dunkirk Hose Company 1, Citizens Hose Company 2, Anson Hose Company 3 and Murray Hose Company 4. Thanks to the Dunkirk Historical Society on Washington Avenue in Dunkirk, much of the memorabilia from these great volunteer companies lives on.
DUNKIRK, NY
95.5 FM WIFC

Nekoosa drops ambulance service

NEKOOSA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The City of Nekoosa will drop its local ambulance service next year, after a vote from the city council. Angry residents filled the council chambers at the municipal building Tuesday night, begging city leaders not to sign a contract with the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department. In...
NEKOOSA, WI
The Independent

Mental health patient made to sleep overnight on hospital floor: ‘Animals are treated better’

A patient suffering a mental health crisis was made to sleep overnight on the floor of an NHS hospital because it had no spare beds, The Independent has learned.On Sunday, Mr Ben Ashcroft was given a mattress on the floor at Barnsley Hospital where he had been admitted after waiting for 36 hours at a different mental health hospital.He described the situation as being “treated like a prisoner”, adding: “An animal is treated better than this. I’m poorly and you think this acceptable to put me in room like this. This all I have in room. Rather be in prison.”Mr Ashcroft...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy