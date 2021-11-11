Letter: Echo Hose Ambulance continues to be symbol of excellence

On Oct. 14, Murray Hose Volunteer Fire Company Officers met with representatives from our areas Volunteer Companies. The Volunteer Companies were presented a check from Hose 4 to use for building repairs, equipment or volunteer recruitment. Photo with Dunkirk Engine 4, from left are: Murray Hose 4 President Robert Henderson; Representing East Dunkirk Fire Company President Juan Pagan; East Dunkirk Fire Company Fire Chief Kyle Damon; West Dunkirk Fire Company second Assistant Fire Chief Jason Ziegler; Fredonia Fire Company Third Assistant Fire Chief Charles Ortolano; Sheridan Fire Company Second Assistant Chief Thomas Kolassa Jr.; Chautauqua County Fire Police Coordinator Terry Grisenti; Murray Hose 4 Treasurer Kenneth Ludwiszewski. Murray Hose Company 4 Volunteer Fire Company voted to disband earlier this year for lack of younger firefighters. Their last meeting was Nov. 1 at the Dunkirk Station 4 Fire Hall meeting room. Hose 4 is the last of the great Volunteer Fire Company era. Gone but not forgotten are Pioneer Hook & Ladder, Dunkirk Hose Company 1, Citizens Hose Company 2, Anson Hose Company 3 and Murray Hose Company 4. Thanks to the Dunkirk Historical Society on Washington Avenue in Dunkirk, much of the memorabilia from these great volunteer companies lives on.
Comments / 0