Barbara Lois LaMont Prucnal (1930-2021)

Barbara Lois LaMont Prucnal, once Toledo’s most-written-about 4-year-old whose celebrity persisted through school, marriage, family, and work, as did the cause for her renown — a bullet lodged in her skull — died Nov. 1 under hospice care in her Point Place home. She was 91.

She’d been treated for myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder, since 2009, said her son, David Prucnal.

“Most of the time she would say, ‘I don’t know the reason I’m still alive,’” her son said.

On Sept. 22, 1934, she was playing with her sister and other children near her North Toledo home when she fell. She had been shot by a single .22-caliber bullet that entered her skull, doctors later discovered at a hospital. No one heard gunfire.

The Blade, the former Toledo Times, and the former Toledo News-Bee featured articles with such headlines as “Girl, 4, Pellet in Her Head, Laughs, Plays in Hospital.”

“A Mother Goose book Monday interested Barbara Lois LaMont more than the fact that she is amazing Toledo medical circles by living with a bullet in her brain,” one story began. A photo of the girl in her hospital bed was captioned, “a bullet near her brain doesn’t worry her.”

Joe E. Brown, the movie star and former Toledo resident, visited the girl in the hospital. A U.S. senator from West Virginia who was a brain surgeon volunteered to use his skill to removed the bullet. The girl’s physician decided not to operate as long as her condition improved.

The news stories and interest continued — from April, 1935, “One-in-Thousand Chance Girl still Romps, Plays Here with a Bullet in the Base of her Brain”; from the eve of her sixth birthday, “18 Months With Bullet In Brain Fails To Slow Up Toledo Girl.”

Updates followed when she turned 9, 12, 14, and 17. Though maid of honor, Barbara Lois LaMont at age 21 was to be the most interesting person at her sister Wilma’s wedding, Toledo Times columnist Doc Holst wrote.

“She’ll high heel her way down the center aisle of St. Vincent de Paul’s Church wearing a bullet in her head,” Mr. Holst wrote.

Mrs. Prucnal’s mother suggested an update in 1965 for a Blade feature called “There Oughta Be A Story.” Blade columnist Millie Benson wrote about Mrs. Prucnal in 1994. By then, she’d worked for Tiedtke’s Department Store and Standard Oil. She’d reared her children and bowled for years.

“You never forget it, and you worry about the bullet moving, or the possibility of a brain tumor. You just have to to learn to put worry out of your mind,” Mrs. Prucnal said in 1994, when she worked at Big Lots in Point Place. She at times had slight dizzy spells, which she attributed to high blood pressure.

The occasional customer expressed amazement that she was the same person they read about decades earlier. Instead of asking “How are you?” Mrs. Prucnal said, they were more likely to inquire, “How is the bullet doing?”

Police never found the person who fired the shot. Some speculated the shot came from a nearby dump, where shooting rabbits and rats was common.

“We seem to think her father once was told by somebody who had done it,” her son said. “There was no reason to make a big to-do about it, and he went to his grave with the information, and she went to her grave not knowing.”

He added that she didn’t feel the need to know.

She disliked guns, she told Mrs. Benson in 1994, and was disturbed by reports of random shootings from cars around Toledo neighborhoods.

When she learned of others with an injury similar to hers, even elsewhere in the country, she wrote to them with the message, “Here I am, I’m proof positive you can survive and live a normal life,” her son said. “She made an effort, because she cared.”

Barbara Lois LaMont was born Feb. 2, 1930, to Barbara and William LaMont and was a 1948 graduate of Woodward High School.

She was a member of the Friendship Park Community Center and had been an officer in the groups Concerned Citizens and Point Place Seniors. She was a member of VFW Post 3265 ladies’ auxiliary.

“She was very vibrant and outgoing,” her son said. “She didn’t encounter anybody who didn’t become a friend sooner or later.”

She and her husband, Daniel Prucnal, married Sept. 5, 1953.

“I asked him when he proposed if he were worried about the bullet in my head, but he just said, ‘I made my choice,’” she said in 1965. He died Dec. 1, 1996, and their son Daniel Prucnal, Jr., died in August, 2014.

Surviving are her son, David Prucnal; two grandsons, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, where she was a member. Arrangements are by David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Friendship Park Senior Center; St. John the Baptist Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice.