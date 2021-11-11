Belmont Police Announce 4 Arrests In 2019 Killing Of Carlmont HS Student Mohammad Othman

BELMONT (CBS SF) – Nearly three years after 17-year-old Carlmont High School student Mohammad Othman was killed, Belmont Police announced arrests in the case.

Police announced Wednesday that they arrested four people, including a juvenile, following an extensive investigation with law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area.

The suspect have been identified as 23-year-old Ruben GonzalezMagallanes of Indianapolis, Indiana, 21-year-old Antonio Valencia of Concord, a 19-year-old from South San Francisco and a 17-year-old from Mountain View. Police withheld the name of the 19-year-old because he was a juvenile at the time of the killing.

Othman, a resident of Redwood City, was found fatally shot on the night of January 7, 2019 in the parking lot of Central Elementary School.

A senior and varsity football player, Othman was known as “Mo” by his friends on campus.

“You don’t really know what to think when stuff like this happens. You don’t expect it to happen, so it was really depressing,” Carlmont High School senior and friend Hunter Hawkes told KPIX 5 at the time.

“He was always funny made everyone laugh,” agreed close friend Sarah Honardoost.

According to Belmont Police, GonzalezMagallanes is currently being held in the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis. It was not immediately known when he would be extradited to California.

Meanwhile, Valencia is being held at the San Mateo County Jail without bail on charges of murder, assault with a firearm, second degree robbery and conspiracy. According to jail records, Valencia is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said the investigation into Othman’s death continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 650-595-7400. Tips can be given anonymously at 650-598-3000.