Lynn Haven, FL

Four Mosley student-athletes sign to collegiate level

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Mosley student-athletes signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Two of those athletes from the volleyball team, as Liberty McLean signed to play for the University of West Florida and Haile Hallmon is heading to Spring Hill College in Mobile.

Soccer player Lexi Clark is continuing her career on the field at the University of North Georgia.

Baseball player Tyler Wave is staying close to home and signed to play for the Gulf Coast Commodores.

WMBB

Mosley volleyball continues historic run, advances to state finals

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team defeated Vanguard 3-1 at home Saturday to advance to the FHSAA 5A state finals. With the win, Mosley becomes the first Bay County volleyball team to ever play in a state title match, and they will get that opportunity against Merrit Island Wednesday afternoon in Fort […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
