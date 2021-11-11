Four Mosley student-athletes sign to collegiate level

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Mosley student-athletes signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Two of those athletes from the volleyball team, as Liberty McLean signed to play for the University of West Florida and Haile Hallmon is heading to Spring Hill College in Mobile.

Soccer player Lexi Clark is continuing her career on the field at the University of North Georgia.

Baseball player Tyler Wave is staying close to home and signed to play for the Gulf Coast Commodores.

