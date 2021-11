Looking at insurance premium data reveals a lot. If a location is seeing an increase in insurance premium volume, it could be a sign of economic development, as new homeowners and businesses require policies. It could also be an indication of underlying issues. For example, a place prone to flooding, like Louisiana, may see more expensive premiums. Another example would be Georgia, where the most accident-prone highways have led to a spike in auto insurance costs.

