Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/is-zoloft-harming-your-brain/. More people are diagnosed with mental illnesses every passing year. Since drugs do not cure mental illness, the prescribed drug treatment might also go on for years upon years. These mental health conditions and their treatment with drugs can be painful, invasive, and can even take over a person’s life. As our society grows and develops, more and more resources have become available, and more people are educating themselves about mental health and wellness, which is a wonderful step forward. As we continue to grow and educate ourselves on these conditions, more and more people have discovered that their mental illness has not been resolved with prescription drugs, or they lack the proper support to feel there is any hope.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO