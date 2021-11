Until a few years ago, bridges and dentures used to the only treatment options for missing teeth. However, dental implants are a new addition to the treatment of missing teeth. Filling up the gaps of missing teeth is critical from both aesthetic and health perspectives and the replacement teeth must be as natural looking as possible. Most people keep away from dentures, and although bridges are a permanent solution for replacing missing teeth, the best are the dental implants offered by dentists in Rockville Maryland. One of the reasons for the popularity of dental implants is that it is the best alternative to healthy and natural teeth. Dental implants look and feel like natural teeth and can function in the same way so that it makes you forget about the missing teeth. You regain the beautiful smile and feel more confident with dental implants.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO