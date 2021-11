The New York Mets have important roster decisions to make this offseason. One area with a considerable number of questions is the starting rotation. According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, the Mets’ current five-man rotation for 2022 includes Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson. Unfortunately, each one of these dudes will be reporting to spring training in February with questions they’ll need to answer. While Noah Syndergaard appears likely to return, that only adds to the rotation questions. So, the Mets will have to supplement from outside the organization. Thankfully, a few options are already emerging in the trade market.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO