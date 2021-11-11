CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State Ferries to Honor Veterans Thursday With Whistle Tribute

 6 days ago
SEATTLE - At 11:11am on Veterans Day this Thursday, November 11, all operating Washington State Ferries vessels underway will sound their whistles in tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the men...

Santa For Seniors on the Palouse

MOSCOW/PULLMAN - Santa for Seniors has kicked off its annual drive asking the public for donations of gifts for Seniors. Brighten the holiday season for a senior on the Palouse with a gift. Santa for Seniors was conceived out of the dream of brightening a seniors day during the holiday...
COVID-19 Numbers dip in Washington State

SEATTLE — As COVID-19 trends in Washington state continue to plateau at high levels — with some “mild” decreases — state health officials said Wednesday morning there’s growing concern more patients are becoming sick with other respiratory viruses now that colder weather is nearing. The state recorded a seven-day coronavirus...
Inslee Names Steve Hobbs as New Secretary of State

OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Washington Governor Jay Inslee named Steve Hobbs as Washington Secretary of State. Hobbs replaces Kim Wyman who is vacating the position to take a role with the Biden administration. "Steve is a dedicated public servant. He has a strong national security perspective from...
Idaho Increases Its Lead as Least Regulated State in the Country

BOISE - The Mercatus Center at George Mason University recently released new regulatory data, showing Idaho has widened its gap as the least regulated state in the country. “In my first year as Governor, we surpassed South Dakota and achieved the title of least regulated state in the country. We cut or simplified 75-percent of regulations in a matter of months, transforming our administrative code. We’ve taken other steps since then to ensure Idaho regulations remain streamlined, user-friendly, and easy to understand,” Governor Brad Little said. “Here in Idaho, we are demonstrating that if you roll up your sleeves, stay focused on your goal, and work effectively with others, you can get things done. When we reduce regulatory friction, good jobs follow.”
2022 Reservations Open For Idaho State Parks

BOISE - The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) would like to remind visitors that the nine-month reservation window for reserving spots at Idaho State Parks is now open for the 2022 season. The window is always available for stays beginning up to nine months from the current date. For example, as of Monday, November 8, 2021, guests can reserve stays beginning on or before August 8, 2022.
