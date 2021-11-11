Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

During an NBA League Pass alternate broadcast of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, former players Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson were asked which current players remind them most of themselves. Crawford, a 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year, mentioned players such as Stephen Curry because of his ability to get his shot and Kyrie Irving because of his ball handling. He then went on to say that there are a couple of young players in the league who remind him of himself, and mentioned none other than Denver Nuggets rookie Nah’shon “Bones” Hyland.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO