Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

During an NBA League Pass alternate broadcast of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, former players Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson were asked which current players remind them most of themselves. Crawford, a 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year, mentioned players such as Stephen Curry because of his ability to get his shot and Kyrie Irving because of his ball handling. He then went on to say that there are a couple of young players in the league who remind him of himself, and mentioned none other than Denver Nuggets rookie Nah’shon “Bones” Hyland.
The Indiana Pacers led the entire way, topping the New York Knicks to pick up their second straight win. Indiana jumped ahead 11-0, eight of those points coming from Myles Turner. The Pacers had a response all night, especially in the fourth when New York had cut the lead to four with 6:48 remaining. Turner entered, scored five, and it time to turn out the lights.
DENVER – Will Barton III put on a show worthy of the spotlight in the shorthanded Denver Nuggets’ 101-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Ball Arena. With the Nuggets playing without star center Nikola Jokic, who served a one-game suspension, or the injured Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee), Barton put up 30 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and came up with two steals.
“Will Barton is playing at the highest level I’ve seen him play at.” Michael Malone Will Barton – A+ Without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokić, Wednesday night’s game had Barton’s name written all over it. The Denver Nuggets needed someone to step up and take charge against the Indiana Pacers, and Thrill obliged from the jump. He…
The Denver Nuggets will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Colorado. However, they will be without three of their best players in MVP Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. Their starting lineup for the game without those three stars can be seen in a tweet that...
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 101-98 in Colorado on Wednesday night. While the Nuggets advanced to 7-4 and the Pacers dropped to 4-8 and are a clearly a better team; the win was still impressive considering that they did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. in the game.
The Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension, earned their first three-game winning streak of the season Wednesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Denver improves to 7-4 ahead of Friday’s home test against the Atlanta Hawks. Will Barton carried the Nuggets in...
Everything pointed towards the Pacers' favor as they entered Ball Arena on Wednesday to play the Denver Nuggets. They had two days of rest, and the hosts learned they would be without Nikola Jokic after the NBA announced a one-game suspension for the 2020-21 MVP. However, after a hard-fought battle,...
Harrison Wind: Bones Hyland on the new Wilson basketball: “It feels like ashy, brand new. It’s hard to get broken in. Once they’re broken in though they do feel like the Spalding ball. At first it’s terrible, I ain’t gonna lie. When it’s broken in though it feels good.”. Source:...
With a takedown of knucklehead Markieff Morris that would make Ric Flair proud, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic proved he’s more likely to win a WWE championship belt than take home a championship ring from the NBA Finals. If the reigning MVP is the team’s tough guy, the Nuggets are doing...
In the NBA, it’s always a next man up mentality. With Nikola Jokiu0107 and Michael Porter Jr. out for Wednesday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers, the Denver Nuggets needed timely contributions from other players, which is just what they got in a 101-98 victory. Denver was able to gain a...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay after forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind, and Morris has been fined for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokic that initiated an on-court altercation. The ruling was announced by Byron...
Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Portland. He's ninth in the NBA scoring 25.1 points per game. The Nuggets are 5-3 in conference play. Denver is 3-1 in...
Coming into Monday night's contest at the American Airlines Center, vs. the 9-4 Denver Nuggets, a few questions come to mind. Will their current Western Conference ranking correlate with playoff success?. Has Dallas beaten anyone worth mentioning?. Not to say none of the questions hold merit, but it's also early...
Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Celtics beat the Cavaliers 98-92 on Monday in Cleveland. Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston (7-7) won for the third time in four games. Tatum also had eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
