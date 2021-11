Conor McGregor claims all of his most memorable wins in the UFC came with one of his legs exposed and heavily damaged. McGregor is in the middle of his recovery from a nasty leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier. In the closing seconds of the first round, McGregor’s leg collapsed from underneath him and the fight was ended on a doctor’s stoppage.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO