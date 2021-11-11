CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

WorldSBK: Hafizh Syahrin Expected To Join MIE Honda In 2022

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 racing season for both MotoGP and WorldSBK drawing to a close, racing teams have begun announcing their lineup of riders for the 2022 season. The latest turn of events could see an addition to the MIE Racing Honda Team, Honda's satellite team in the WorldSBK, in the form...

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR manufacturer eyeing long-awaited return for 2023?

The Next Gen car is primed to be a big selling point for possible new manufacturers to join NASCAR, but one former manufacturer may already have interest in a return. With the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season over, the era of the “Gen 6” car is officially over as well. When the 2022 season begins, the era of the Next Gen car will begin. In hopes of a “return to stock”, NASCAR is revamping the race cars mechanically and aesthetically to try to perfect the superseding product.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

BMW Motorrad Begins Production On CE 04 Electric Scooter

On July 7, 2021, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled what could quite possibly be the most radical product in its modern-day portfolio. The CE-04 is BMW's first production electric two-wheeler, and is set to electrify the city streets of the world in eccentric style. At a glance, it's clear that BMW hopes to push the envelope in terms of design and performance when it comes to sustainable, zero-emissions mobility.
CARS
FanSided

NASCAR: Unexpected change fills huge missing puzzle piece

StarCom Racing had been expected to sell their charter to Spire Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but that will reportedly not be the case. Before the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season ended, it was reported that StarCom Racing would be selling the charter which they had used to run the #00 Chevrolet to another team for the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Oberdan Bezzi Envisions Honda CBR656RR Sportbike

Honda has a middleweight, entry-level sportbike in the form of the CBR500R. However, many people would agree that it sits on the tamer side of things—far from the performance-oriented nature of the likes of the Yamaha R7 and Aprilia RS 660. I mean, in terms of performance alone, even the Kawasaki Ninja 400 has the upper hand against the CBR500R. That said, wouldn't it be nice if Honda made a true, performance-oriented middleweight sportbike powered by a twin-cylinder motor?
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hafizh Syahrin
Person
Leandro Mercado
Motorsport.com

Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride

Honda has endured a tough 2021 campaign despite the fact it has won three races courtesy of Marc Marquez – who is absent from this weekend's Algarve GP due to a concussion – and scored its first 1-2 since 2017 last time out at Misano. In general, the 2021 Honda...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Meet The BMW With The Heart Of A Honda S2000

This year's SEMA auto show is gearing up to be one of the best yet, and judging by some of the builds we've seen so far, show-goers can expect a massively diverse display of cars. We've covered some amazing builds heading to SEMA, from massively powerful Nissan Skylines all the way through to art cars and rat rods. Eneos, Japan's largest oil company, is sending its own envoy of special cars to this year's show, and one of our favorites is Faruk Kugay's 1985 BMW 318i. Faruk Kugay, in addition to being a Formula Drift Pro driver, had a share of the limelight when he competed in the Netflix series Hyperdrive, and comes to SE with a drift-ready E30 fitted with an F20C motor out of a Honda S2000. We're in love.
CARS
Portland Tribune

2022 Honda Civic Touring: Refined economy

The new version of the best-selling compact car reaches new levels of sophistication. The first time I drove the 2022 Honda Civic, it reminded me a Volkswagen Jetta. I mean that as a compliment. I've always thought the Jetta had a higher level of refinement than the Civic. To me, the compact Volkswagen seemed to be an entry-level European sport sedan, while the Honda was content to knock off competing economy cars with better better engineering, mileage and reliability.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Ricardo Feller and Christopher Mies win International German GT Championship with Audi

Quadruple championship success in the ADAC GT Masters: At the season finale at the Nürburgring, Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies and his teammate Ricardo Feller secured the title in the drivers’ classification. Their team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport won the ADAC GT Masters Team classification. Ricardo Feller was also delighted with the title in the Junior classification. The Trophy title went to Florian Spengler, another Audi driver.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Cbr1000rr#Rw Racing Gp#The Mie Racing Honda Team#Dutch#Nts#Tech 3 Yamaha#Tech 3#Ktm#Malaysian#Moto2#Wsbk#Mie Racing Honda
Design Taxi

Honda Launches Electric Scooter With A ‘Canopy’ & Swappable Batteries

Honda, like many other big names in the automotive industry, has shown a steady interest in developing its upcoming products in line with a cleaner, greener future. Last week, the Japanese automotive company showcased its latest electric trike, the Gyro Canopy:e. The three-wheeler is built on the previous Gyro:e’s design, but with a very noticeable difference in both name and build: the canopy.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Honda S2000 Has An Electric Surprise Under The Hood

You never know what wild aftermarket creations you're going to find at SEMA, and this year's show did not disappoint. The 2021 SEMA show had everything from a carbon-fiber Nissan Skyline with 1,300 horsepower to a Ford Bronco fire rescue SUV. One of our favorite builds was an E30 BMW...
CARS
RideApart

Ducati Sends Streetfighter V2 And Streetfighter V4 SP Out To Brawl

On November 11, 2021, Ducati introduced the 2022 Streetfighter V2 and Streetfighter V4 SP as the new bookends to its Streetfighter family. Each bike offers a different flavor of Ducati’s ultimate naked bike to appreciate. If you’re already familiar with the Panigale line, these model decisions make complete sense as counterpoints to their fully-faired siblings.
CARS
RideApart

Guy Martin Buys Thoresway Motocross Track In Lincolnshire

Many of us are familiar with Guy Martin as the charming, charismatic racer who has made a name for himself from numerous podiums in the Isle of Man TT. He also happens to be a diehard motorcycle collector, car enthusiast, and even a mountain bike and pedal car racer. On top of that, he has gone on to attempt numerous speed records, such as one on an 830-horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa, and a 1,200-horsepower, helicopter engine-powered monstrosity.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
RideApart

Ducati Corse Director Reveals Secret Behind Team’s Recent Success

The Factory Ducati MotoGP team has been on a hot streak recently. In the last five races, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has nabbed five consecutive pole positions, three wins, and four podiums overall. Rider Jack Miller joined his teammate on the podium at the penultimate round of the 2021 season, the Algarve Grand Prix, to help secure Ducati’s third MotoGP Constructor’s Title.
MOTORSPORTS
cycleworld.com

2022 Honda Navi First Look

Despite often catching flak from serious motorcyclists regarding some of its models that are aimed at attracting nonenthusiasts, Honda continues to show why it’s remained the market force by the success stories built upon many of those bikes. Case in point: Honda’s miniMOTO series of very-small-displacement bikes like the Grom, Monkey, and even the Ruckus scooter. Most riders turned their noses up at these little machines, but that didn’t stop them from flying out of showrooms. The Grom has sold more than 750,000 units worldwide since its 2014 debut, and Honda’s entry-level lineup from the miniMOTO family on up to the 300cc machines such as CRF300L, Rebel 300, and CBR/CB300R sold nearly 40,000 units in September of this year. The Grom, Monkey, and Ruckus each have their own cult following built around wild customizing, with rides and events centered on those machines occurring around the world.
CARS
RideApart

The Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD Is A Retro Dream Come True

The motorcycle pictured above isn’t a race bike whose glory days have passed, and is now sitting in a museum. While this 1996 Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD may look like it’s past its prime, it’s actually a race bike that’s currently being developed to participate in international classic racing events. This...
CARS
RideApart

Add This Gorgeous Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy To Your Collection

This beautiful 1990 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy has been listed for auction on Bring a Trailer. Unlike other naked bikes of the time, the GB500 didn't feature a lazy parallel-twin motor, nor a silky smooth inline-four. Instead, it got a punchy, yet soulful single-cylinder motor. This particular example looks to be in excellent condition, and sports a few choice modifications which are sure to enhance this machine's riding characteristics.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Malaguti Releases 2022 Mission 125 Sporty Scooter

For many young, first-time motorcycle riders across the pond over in Europe, there are few choices other than 125cc scooters and commuter machines. While it may seem rather frustrating that a 17-year-old can't have a Suzuki Hayabusa as their first bike, it does open the market up to some unique and exciting small-displacement selections. One such machine is the Mission 125, a sporty scooter from Italian manufacturer Malaguti.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy