Flagg, Lampley power Sam Houston past DIII LeTourneau 97-54

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
One of the best recruits in the 2022 class is back on the open market. Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, had been committed to the USC Trojans since January. However, the country’s No. 6 overall recruit is now re-considering all of his options. The No....
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
Behind 29 points from blue-chip freshman Bryce McGowens, Nebraska rallied from a sluggish start to beat Sam Houston State 74-65 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 12. Check out all of the action in our photo gallery.
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is one of many people having a laugh at Texas’ expense following their loss to lowly Kansas yesterday. But he also came to an interesting realization about what that loss may mean for the Longhorns. Appearing on SportsCenter this morning, Finebaum called it a historically bad loss...
In his second game at Youngstown State, Tevin Olison scored 27 points to lead the Penguins to their first win of the 2021-2022 season, a 97-79 win at Southeast Missouri on Saturday night. The Penguins (1-1) trailed 39-37 at halftime, but outpaced the Redhawks 60-40 in the second half for...
Sam Houston State University is one of the latest colleges to be spotlighted on “The College Tour,” an Amazon Prime television series created by Emmy-nominated and multi-award-winning producers. The university is featured in season 2, which will air beginning Nov. 8 on Amazon Prime and Roku. In the episode, viewers...
It was a tremendous day for Bridge City senior track standout Caryss Carpenter as she signed an NCAA Division I track scholarship to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Carpenter has a long list of achievements, not only on the track and volleyball but in the classroom as well. Here...
HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to cruise past LeTourneau for with a 97-54 victory in the season opener at Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Bearkats had four players score in double figures with guards Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley each...
It was just one game in a long season, but it'd be sugarcoating it to say Nebraska basketball's opener wasn't a buzzkill. Someone put a drink on the new wood table without a coaster and now there's an annoying ring on it. Needs some serious work now to not let it show.
Ta’Zhawn Henry cast his eyes toward the giant video board in front of him as he monitored defenders in pursuit on his 97-yard touchdown run. “I was worried a lot,” Henry said of his third-quarter run, the longest in school history. “I was looking at the big (video board) the whole time.”
HUNTSVILLE -- Sam Houston State University has officially accepted an invitation to join Conference USA, the league office announced Friday. The Bearkats will join New Mexico State, Liberty University and Jacksonville State beginning July 1, 2023, and will begin the transition to Football Bowl Subdivision status immediately following the conclusion of the 2021 FCS Playoffs.
