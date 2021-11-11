CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF Survivor Series 1996

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article-We continue along with my look back at 1996 and coincidentally the WWF is celebrating 25 years of The Rock and this would be the show he made his debut. Next up will be WCW World War 3 and then we will finish with the two December show and see where...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart made an appearance on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump in commemoration of his Survivor Series 1996 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at the event 25 years ago. He also discussed a time where he went to Vince McMahon about not signing Steve Austin when he was available after he was fired by WCW and later ended up in WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Teases Surprising Return At WWE Survivor Series

Welcome back? Wrestling has come a long way in the last several years and a lot of those changes are not going to be changing anytime soon. Some of these are more popular than others, as there are some which can cause wrestlers a lot of trouble. One such wrestler got in trouble for something that took place a long time ago, but we might be seeing him again pretty soon.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Doug Furnas
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Owen Hart
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Phil Lafon
Person
Savio Vega
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Marc Mero
Person
Goldust
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW And SmackDown Survivor Series Teams Revealed

WWE just posted on social media they will be announcing both the Men’s and Women’s Survivor Series team for RAW and SmackDown. The names were revealed, beginning at 3:30 pm ET on Twitter. This year’s PPV is on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Stay tuned...
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Reacts to Becky Lynch’s Raw Promo

Ric Flair heard Becky Lynch take shots at Charlotte Flair on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to Twitter to respond. Tonight’s show saw Lynch cut a promo on Charlotte talking about how she dropped Charlotte as a friend and went on to become a huge success. Liv Morgan eventually came out to interrupt the promo.
WWE
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Replaces Dominik Mysterio On Raw's Survivor Series Team

Raw's Survivor Series team has made a roster change. Over the weekend, WWE announced their Men's and Women's Survivor Series teams. Raw's lineup featured Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. During the November 8 episode of WWE Raw, Adam Pearce spoke to Rey and Dominik...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivor Series#Combat#Retro Review#Msg#British#The Godwins Bulldog
ringsidenews.com

Women’s WWE Survivor Series Match Members Revealed

WWE’s Survivor Series event is taking place on November 21st, and they decided to announce the teams for their yearly elimination Survivor Series matches via social media. The Men’s Team looks like a loaded match and then it was time to reveal the female picks. WWE placed some interesting teams...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Survivor Series Match

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to the Survivor Series lineup. WWE issued the following:. One of the most dominant tag teams in WWE history, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos...
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.04.21

-Two weeks until vacation where I should still be able to get to my regular recaps/reviews of Main Event, Talking Smack, RAW Talk, and 205 Live. There will also be a new Broken Skull Sessions on Thanksgiving night which I should be able get to in the middle of the night. Survivor Series 1996 and World War 3 1996 are also on my plate for this month. All coming hopefully sooner than later. In the meantime, It’s Main Event time. Let’s get to it!
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Announces New TV Role

It’s certainly not uncommon for professional wrestlers to venture into the world of acting, over the last few years some of wrestling’s biggest names have been able to find success in Hollywood. Now it seems that Jinder Mahal is making the most of his opportunities as the former WWE Champion...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Who could emerge victorious in the Men’s Elimination match?

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is less than a fortnight away. The Men’s Tag Team Elimination teams from both the brands have finally been announced. This year, we did not get to see any qualifier matches to earn a spot in these teams, instead the teams were directly announced. The 10-man Tag Team elimination matches are often considered to be the cornerstone of the Survivor Series.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Unhappy About Survivor Series Teams

We’re only a few weeks away from the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, and WWE has confirmed that the show will once again feature stars from Raw and SmackDown going head to head in a battle for brand supremacy. WWE recently announced that competitors that will make up the teams for...
WWE
411mania.com

WWF Wrestling Challenge (12.27.1986) Review

-Originally aired December 27, 1986. -Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. -New “on the card” graphics this week, with really awful handwritten cursive captions for each wrestler’s picture. If it was each guy’s autograph, that would be kind of a neat touch, but it’s obviously the same handwriting for each one and it just looks CHEAP.
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report: 11.05.21

Roderick Strong (NXT Cruiserweight Champion) (w/ Diamond Mine) vs. Ru Feng. -This is non-title, but it figures it takes this non 205 Live version of the show to get the Champion on it from time to time. Also non title because Feng is a few pounds the weight limit. Lockup to start and Feng shoves Strong across the ring. Another go and Strong grabs an arm and then exchange holds off that. Feng gets Strong down to the mat as he maintains control of the arm. Strong gets to his feet and breaks, but runs into a forearm and then gets slammed. Strong rolls to the apron to get advice from Diamond Mine. He then catches Feng on the top rope throat first and starts firing off chops. Strong pounds away in the corner as Bivens talks some trash from the outside. Another heavy chop from Strong and he just beats on Feng from corner to corner. Strong chokes on the ropes and some more chops. Feng fights back, but gets dropped and Strong stomps away. Abdominal stretch from Strong, but Feng breaks with a hiptoss. Charge from Strong misses and Feng lands a clothesline and spinning heel kick. Running splash in the corner and a powerslam gets a two count. Strong lands kicks from his back and connects with a jumping knee to end this one at 4:55.
WWE
Yardbarker

Survivor Series: The Five Best Sole Survivor Performances in History

What are the best sole survivor performances in Survivor Series history?. WWE has been running Survivor Series for almost 35 years with classic elimination-style tag team matches. In that time, many wrestlers have been the sole survivor on their teams. There have been a lot of memorable performances by sole survivors, but which ones have been best? We took a look at the five best sole survivor performances. Remember – this is just about individual performances. No bonus points for Randy Orton and Ultimate Warrior being sole survivors three times in their careers.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw Changes Up Its Men's Survivor Series Team

WWE announced the lineups for the two Survivor Series elimination tag team matches over the weekend, which included Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and both Mysterios competing as Team Raw in the Men's five-on-five match. But an extra wrinkle was added in this week when Adam Pearce brought both Rey and Dominik down the ring and pointed out that everyone on Team Raw was a former world champion except for the son of Rey Mysterio. He then announced his spot on the team was on the line in a match against Bobby Lashley, who had MVP by his side once again.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy