Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF Survivor Series 1996

Roderick Strong (NXT Cruiserweight Champion) (w/ Diamond Mine) vs. Ru Feng. -This is non-title, but it figures it takes this non 205 Live version of the show to get the Champion on it from time to time. Also non title because Feng is a few pounds the weight limit. Lockup to start and Feng shoves Strong across the ring. Another go and Strong grabs an arm and then exchange holds off that. Feng gets Strong down to the mat as he maintains control of the arm. Strong gets to his feet and breaks, but runs into a forearm and then gets slammed. Strong rolls to the apron to get advice from Diamond Mine. He then catches Feng on the top rope throat first and starts firing off chops. Strong pounds away in the corner as Bivens talks some trash from the outside. Another heavy chop from Strong and he just beats on Feng from corner to corner. Strong chokes on the ropes and some more chops. Feng fights back, but gets dropped and Strong stomps away. Abdominal stretch from Strong, but Feng breaks with a hiptoss. Charge from Strong misses and Feng lands a clothesline and spinning heel kick. Running splash in the corner and a powerslam gets a two count. Strong lands kicks from his back and connects with a jumping knee to end this one at 4:55.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO