My question is how much exit tax will I have to give New Jersey when I close on my house. I am moving to Florida. I will not have a taxable gain. I bought the house for $125,000, and am selling it for $300,000. I meet the qualifications to exclude a gain of $250,000. So do I have to put up the exit tax money with the state and wait to get it back when I file my 2021 return? Or is there a way to avoid having to put up the money?

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO