St. Philip's Virtual Admissions Preview

When you’re outside, you may not notice hummingbirds, bats, bees, beetles, butterflies, and flies carrying pollen from one plant to another as they collect nectar. But these hard-working animals help pollinate more than 75 percent of the world’s flowering plants, and nearly 75 percent of our crops. Without pollinators, wildlife would have fewer nutritious berries and seeds to eat, and we would miss out on many fruits, vegetables, and nuts, like blueberries, squash, and almonds — not to mention chocolate and coffee, all of which depend on pollinators.
