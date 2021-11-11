St. Philip's Virtual Admissions Preview

The battle for admission to the top universities of the U.S. is one that all of us at BC know a little too much about. Senior year of high school was marked by a never-ending checklist, all to show excellence: SAT scores, GPA, letters of recommendation, and crafting the perfect essay all went into the algorithm that would hopefully combine with fate to match us with the best and most prestigious fit. It is difficult to think about pre-college life without remembering the emotionally taxing and stressful process that was finding the right university. While this discussion is one of privilege as well as one that likely will resonate mainly with students of BC or comparable institutions, the college admissions process needs to be addressed.

