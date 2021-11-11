Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market

The holidays are a particularly difficult time for those struggling with addiction, and those challenges are even more pronounced for our homeless population. In recognition of this, Galleria Dallas has invited Dallas 24 Hour Club to create an educational display in the shopping center to share information and resources to North Texans. The exhibit, Welcome to a Brand New Start, will be at Galleria Dallas on Level 1 across from Apple from Nov. 5-28, 2021. During the holiday season, shoppers can support the mission of Dallas 24 Hour Club by purchasing its second annual Cookbook, Cooking at Home Through the Seasons: A Collection of Recipes Created by Dallas' Top Chefs from Their Homes to Yours. Copies are $43, which includes tax and delivery, and can be ordered at https://www.dallas24hourclub.org/chef. On Saturday, Nov. 20, some of the participating Dallas chefs will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sign copies of the cookbook.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO