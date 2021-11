Pickup trucks have drivers and passengers wearing fashionable fall orange and it’s only going to increase over the next few weeks. Many big game hunters wait until the last weekend over Thanksgiving before they get serious, yet numerous hunters are working hard already as they have family members with tags and hope to fill the freezer as soon as possible. The ‘rut’ for muleys and whitetails will start next month, and if we have snow, it can be the greatest time of the year for an awful lot of Montanan’s. The elk come down lower and every ungulate that is harvestable is much easier to see against the white-stuff, and tracking becomes a special thrill in its own.

PLAINS, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO