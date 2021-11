This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. This is Dr JoAnn Manson, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. I'd like to talk with you about a recent report in Circulation: a meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials of the marine omega-3 fatty acids and risk for atrial fibrillation (AF). The report was led by Dr Baris Spencer from Geneva, Switzerland, and by Dr Christine Albert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. I'd like to acknowledge that I was also a co-author of this report and that it included the vitamin D and omega-3 trial VITAL, of which I am a principal investigator, and Dr Christine Albert is the principal investigator of the ancillary study, Vital Rhythm, which included AF endpoints.

