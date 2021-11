It's as if time stood still at Water Slide World in Lake Goerge. See photos below. Water Slide World, a formerly very popular water park in Lake George, was known as much for its catchy jingle as it was for its slippery rides. But this park that was, number one in family fun, hasn't had water pumped through its pipes since it was shut down back in 2017.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO