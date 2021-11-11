CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11/10 Ryan’s “More Fog” Wednesday Night Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
wxxv25.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo rain tonight, but more fog on the way as the humidity deepens ahead of tomorrow’s front. Still only expected to be patchy, but last night we saw a few locally dense areas so...

www.wxxv25.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
YourCentralValley.com

Wednesday’s Valley Forecast

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/17 Wednesday Morning Forecast

We can expect a partly sunny Wednesday, with temps running 10 degrees above normal! Not bad for November. But, before we swing our temperatures to the warm side, we start off Wednesday morning very cold!. Mostly clear skies allow for some classic radiational cooling (the Earth releases the heat from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wgowam.com

Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – November 17th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Passing Showers Thursday, Then Another Cold Shot!. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the nighttime. Milder overnight with lows in the low 50’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered passing showers. Highs will reach the mid 60’s before cooling down late. Clear and colder Thursday with lows...
KGET 17

Kevin’s Wednesday Forecast 11/17/21

Today’s Weather: We started out with some clouds around Bakersfield this morning, but we are slowly clearing the skies. The weather will be nice by afternoon with temps in the 60’s. No major weather headed our way soon. Expect mostly sunny skies the next 7 days, with mild temperatures in place. Have a great day! Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
MIAMI, FL
KLFY.com

Wednesday's Forecast...

Getting another taste of spring today with warm & slightly humid weather across Acadiana. A few passing showers are possible for the afternoon too.
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle once again on satellite and radar with clear skies. We’ll see another day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures are still chilly out this morning. We’re getting going largely in the 40s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

We are going to be mild tonight with lows staying in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will also be patchy fog in the overnight and morning hours. Allow extra travel time if possible for your morning commute. We will be warm again tomorrow with highs in the 70s ahead of a cold front. The cold front will bring us chances for rain on Thursday; though not everyone will see rain. It will be colder behind the front...for a couple of days at least.
wxxv25.com

11/17 – Rob’s “Very Warm” Midweek Forecast

The warmer temperatures will continue as today will bring temps in the upper 70s, with many areas likely seeing 80, with some even surpassing it. Our attention shifts to the west as our next cold front approaches later Wednesday through early Thursday. A few light showers may develop Wednesday night through early Thursday out ahead of the front, however the environment does not support the development of widespread or heavy rain Chances for thunder are looking isolated at best, with areas to the southwest having the best Chance.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Returns Wednesday, Temperatures Dropping

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns on Wednesday. Wednesday will start off cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. rain showers are likely throughout the day as colder air settles in. Temperatures drop to the 40s by late afternoon and rain showers wrap up by the evening. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Temperatures Move In On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, can I rant about something that is a little annoying right now? You may have seen it on your social media feed popping up yesterday. I am talking about articles and social media posts talking about potential systems more than a week out. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The problem with these early forecasts is that weather is all about probabilities. A chance for rain. A temperature forecast. We take math and science and come up with the most likely solution or outcome. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA

