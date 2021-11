MARQUETTE — Local veterans have served our nation and sacrificed much over the years in an effort to ensure freedom at home and abroad. Some veterans have faced battles and injuries. Some have endured imprisonment at the hands of enemy forces. Some have rescued and cared for fellow service members. Some have wondered if they will ever make it home to see their families. But all have dedicated themselves to selfless service in the name of our nation.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO