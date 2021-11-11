CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follansbee, WV

Follansbee man defended Aleutian Islands

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLLANSBEE — Being deployed to fight off Japanese invaders of the Aleutian Islands is among many highlights of the long life of John Panza, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. While the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has become, as President Franklin Roosevelt put it, “a date which will...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Art in America

No Man Is an Island

No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as any manner of thy friends or of thine own were; any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee. —John Donne   John Donne wrote Meditation XVII in 1624, just five years after the first enslaved Africans were sold at Jamestown. Great...
ORLANDO, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tucsonpost.com

Nuclear propulsion issue sends US supercarrier back to docks

The US Navy supercarrier USS ?Nimitz? was forced to return to docks for assessment and repairs after experiencing a ?minor material deficiency? with its ?nuclear propulsion plant? while in international waters. Naval Air Force Pacific Commander Zachary Harrell announced on Wednesday that the vessel had to be returned to port...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
Follansbee, WV
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Follansbee, WV
State
Hawaii State
Weirton Daily Times

Every veteran’s experience is a unique one

Look at you, all in red, white and blue,” the store clerk commented in the checkout line. The comment wasn’t entirely accurate — I mean, it wasn’t as if I were draped in the American flag. I did have a red, white and blue scarf wrapped around my jean jacket...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aleutian Islands#Casualties#Cape Cod#Africa#Japanese#American#Canadian#Allied
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Army
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russian spy ship pictured tracking Royal Navy vessel in rare sighting

A Russian spy ship has been pictured tracking the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier off the coast of Oman in a rare sighting. The vessel was seen in Muscat berthed alongside a Dutch frigate that has accompanied HMS Queen Elizabeth and other escort ships on the inaugural deployment of Britain’s new Carrier Strike Group.
MILITARY
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

River in Hawaii that smells like beer discovered to be alcoholic

Residents of a town in Hawaii alerted authorities to a river that allegedly smelled like beer, and turned out to be 1.2 per cent alcoholic after testing.The stream, which flows into a creek in Waipio, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, was smelling so alcoholic that “you would think it was a beer pub that hadn’t opened its doors for three or four days,” a visitor told News Now Hawaii.Another visitor who was hiking around Diamond Head last week, not far from the H2 interstate highway and Ka Uka Boulevard, agreed that it “reeked”.An independent laboratory found that almost...
DRINKS
thedrive

F-35 From The Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Has Crashed Into The Sea (Updated)

The incident in the Mediterranean is the first F-35 loss of any kind during carrier operations. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has confirmed that an F-35B Lightning stealth jet that was operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently underway in the eastern Mediterranean, crashed into the sea earlier today, soon after takeoff. Details are still limited, but the British pilot was able to eject safely and has been returned to the ship. The aircraft carrier is on its maiden operational cruise, and this is the first loss of a Joint Strike Fighter while operating from the deck of an aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy