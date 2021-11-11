With Mayor Gloria at Climate Summit, City Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2035

Mayor Todd Gloria listens during a session at the global climate conference in Scotland. Courtesy of his office

San Diego released an updated draft of its Climate Action Plan Wednesday, setting a goal to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and seeking feedback from people who live and work in the region.

The draft details six strategies intended to set a foundation for achieving the goal while “advancing climate equity in historically underserved neighborhoods, supporting healthier buildings and lifestyles, strengthening economic security and creating high quality jobs, improving natural and urban spaces and providing more choices for how we travel throughout the city,” a statement from Mayor Todd Gloria’s office read.

“This update will take the original Climate Action Plan that I authored for our city in 2015 to the next level with a commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2035,” Gloria said. “Meeting this goal requires accelerated, bold action to fulfill the vision of our residents for a brighter future and demonstrate responsible leadership to our peers around the world.

“This update is all about reflecting the needs and ambitions of our residents, so I urge everyone to get involved and provide feedback on the draft plan,” he said.

Gloria is participating in COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. He has been invited to speak on panels detailing how subnational governments are addressing the climate crisis and highlight San Diego’s leadership on climate change — which includes the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Residents can read the draft and provide comments online. Feedback can also be submitted to Sustainability@sandiego.gov. The plan is being translated into Spanish and will be made available when translation is complete.

Additionally, city staff will hold public forums on Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interpretation services will be available in Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Chinese.

“The latest science shows the window to avert catastrophic climate impacts is rapidly closing,” said Alyssa Muto, the city’s Sustainability and Mobility Department director. “We are proud to release a plan that will allow us to take meaningful action and hold ourselves accountable. But first, public input is crucial to making sure we have accurately addressed the priorities, concerns and hope for the future of our city.”

Officials said San Diego has decreased greenhouse gas emissions by 25% since 2010. Jobs that support climate action grew 20.3% from 2010-19, equating to 24,156 new jobs.