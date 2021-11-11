CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

S.Korea tests system for controlling air taxis

By Joyce Lee, Heekyong Yang
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQoJv_0ctDQDBS00
A pilot gets off a "Volocopter 2X" drone taxi during an Urban Air Mobility Airport Demo event at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea demonstrated a system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles (UAM) on Thursday, which it hopes will serve as taxis between major airports and downtown Seoul as soon as 2025, cutting travel time by two-thirds.

Last year, South Korea announced a roadmap to begin commercial urban air travel by 2025. The transport ministry estimates such services could cut travel time for distances between 30-50km (19-31 miles) from an hour by car to 20 minutes by air.

"As UAM is expected to become one of the common means of transportation that citizens use in daily life, it is absolutely imperative that we test and try out UAM services in various environments," Transport Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk, who attended the demonstration on Thursday, said in a statement.

A pilot flew a two-seat model made by Germany's Volocopter at Seoul's Gimpo Airport to test and demonstrate its control and coordination.

Powered by helicopter-like rotors for vertical take-offs and landings, the craft demonstrated can be piloted or operate autonomously without one.

When passengers are onboard the UAMs, a pilot must man the craft to ensure safety, a transport ministry official said, adding it would also aid acceptance by the general public.

South Korean designers also showed off a model of their own drone aircraft. A full-sized prototype is expected to begin test flights by next year, with the aim of developing an operational five-seat version, according to the transport ministry.

Other technology demonstrated at the event included imaging equipment to detect and track the aircraft, and patented lighting systems for "vertiports" where drones land and take off.

A trip from Incheon International Airport to central Seoul, is expected to cost around 110,000 won ($93) when commercial journeys start in 2025 - more expensive than premium taxis - but to drop to around 20,000 won per trip after 2035 when the market matures, the ministry said.

Thursday's test flight determined the air traffic control system that manages domestic and international flights at airports can also monitor and manage UAM aircraft, the ministry said in a statement.

"This shows that the existing air traffic operations can be conducted in harmony with UAM operations," the statement said.

($1 = 1,178 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Air-Taxi Developer Overair Begins Rotor System Ground Tests

Electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) air-taxi developer Overair has begun full-scale ground tests of the 20-ft.-dia. rotor system that will power a flying demonstrator of the company’s Butterfly quad-tiltrotor starting late in 2022 or early in 2023. The Butterfly will use the optimum-speed... Subscription Required. Air-Taxi Developer Overair Begins Rotor System Ground...
CARS
IBTimes

Air Taxis Promised To Fly Above Potholes Of Rome

With streets filled with potholes, buses erupting in flames and soul-crushing traffic on the ground in the Eternal City, some say the only way is up. A new electric air taxi could be transporting passengers from Rome's Fiumicino Airport to the city centre within three years, according to German company Volocopter, Rome's airport operator ADR and transportation infrastructure holding company Atlantia.
TRAFFIC
Government Technology

Kansas Poised to Lead in Future of Aviation, Air Taxis

(TNS) — The next time you are outside, look up. You might see houses, buildings, a few trees. Higher you may see some clouds, a commercial airplane, a military airplane. Maybe there’s a helicopter. In other words, not much. That’s changing. Aerospace engineers and entrepreneurs across the world are in...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Control System#Taxis#Air Traffic#S Korea#Uam#South Korean
verticalmag.com

Volocopter conducts South Korea’s first crewed public air taxi test flight

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 12 seconds. German urban air mobility (UAM) pioneer, Volocopter, has completed the first test flight with its 2X aircraft in Seoul, South Korea. It was the first ever crewed public test flight of a fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in South Korea. The Republic’s Minister for Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (MOLIT) Noh Hyeong Ouk witnessed the historical test flight, marking a milestone in Volocopter’s plan of introducing air taxis globally.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… It’s new Seoul Air Taxi!

It is hoped the new air taxi system will alleviate traffic congestion in South Korea’s capital city and be operational by 2025. New air taxi aircraft took a test flight at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport. A public test flight of the aircraft is scheduled for next week in Seoul’s Incheon Airport.
TRAFFIC
TravelNoire

Air Taxis Are Coming To Rome’s Fiumicino Airport In 2024

Fiumicino Airport in Rome will be one of the latest country’s and airports to introduce futuristic air taxis in 2024. A test that will allow international flight passengers to fly into the tourist city of Rome in a more sustainable and timely manner. This fleet of helicopters created by startup...
LIFESTYLE
104.1 WIKY

Google plans to allow third party payments systems in S.Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google said on Thursday it plans to allow third party payments systems in South Korea to comply with the country’s new law, which bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems. Google’s announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission’s (KCC)...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Cleveland Jewish News

US tests Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system in Guam, eyeing China threat

The U.S. military is testing Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system in Guam because of the threat of Chinese cruise missiles. Iron Dome has demonstrated an ability to intercept cruise missiles that travel below the speed of sound that the Pentagon says could be fired from Chinese bombers at Guam, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Air Taxis Will Turn All of America Into Flyover Country

“Roads and bridges” has become shorthand for America’s pitiful infrastructure. Of the $1 trillion package finally passed by the House, just $110 billion actually goes to ground infrastructure. The program comes late. Decades of neglect and underfunding have left us with the scaffolding of the past century, not a framework for this one. Compared to other advanced economies, we’re playing catchup rather than leaping ahead. (China is building 162 new airports, we have built none this century.)
LIFESTYLE
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Will Launch Its Air Taxi Service In 2028

Hyundai has come a long way since the days of the 1986 Excel and offers some pretty impressive cars such as the Ioniq Electric that are taking the fight directly to established EV players such as Tesla. But venturing into the world of emission-free motoring isn't enough for Hyundai; the Korean manufacturer wants to take to the skies. We've been reporting on Hyundai's dreams of flying cars for a while now, and the company has recently doubled down on the idea. The flying car is gaining traction in Europe with the first road-legal example launching late last year, and now Hyundai has announced that its first flying taxi will make its first passenger flight in 2028.
ECONOMY
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy