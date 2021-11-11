A contingency plan is in the works as Kaiser Permanente strike looms
Healthcare officials will be meeting to make sure a plan is in place if patients have to be diverted away from Kaiser hospitals as a strike looms for Kaiser Permanente workers.
Healthcare officials will be meeting to make sure a plan is in place if patients have to be diverted away from Kaiser hospitals as a strike looms for Kaiser Permanente workers.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0