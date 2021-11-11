ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

By Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision
WFMZ-TV Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigner Christopher John Rogers tops starry CFDA awards. Designers Christopher John Rogers, who designed Vice President Kamala Harris' purple inauguration ensemble, and Emily Bode-Aujla have...

www.wfmz.com

Bossip

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!. Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs. For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Zendaya Shock: Rewrite The Stars Songstress Wows Fans Again With Two Piece Red Carpet Ensemble At CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya wore an Haute couture two-piece ensemble featuring a bandeau bra top and a matching skirt. All eyes and cameras were on Zendaya at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards as the actress strutted through the red carpet wearing a show-stopping Vera Wang outfit. The actress attended the 2021 event Wednesday in New York at The Grill restaurant to receive the highly coveted Fashion Icon award.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Named Fashion Icon, Anya Taylor-Joy Honored as Face of the Year at CFDA Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy was the natural choice to be honored as the inaugural Face of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10, says Tom Ford. “Every now and then a beauty comes along who transforms the way we think of beauty,” the designer and chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America told The Hollywood Reporter. “Audrey Hepburn: total original. Uma Thurman: total original. Anya Taylor-Joy, you only need to look at her face and you know that she’s the face of the year.” That honor and the Fashion Icon prize now comprise a sort of one-two punch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Zendaya
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
E! News

Tom Holland Praises “Incredible” Zendaya in Sweet CFDA Awards Tribute

Watch: Zendaya Reveals What She ADMIRES About BF Tom Holland. Tom Holland's Zendaya stan account got another sweet update!. The Spider-Man star sang his love's praises on Thursday, Nov. 11, after she and designer Law Roach were honored at the CFDA Awards in New York City. "Naa stop it [heart eye emoji]," he wrote next to a pic of Zendaya from the evening. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Yeohlee Teng, Soon to be Honored by the CFDA, Talks Fashion and Figures

This year marks 40 years in business for Yeohlee Teng who will receive the Board of Directors’ Tribute at the CFDA Awards next week. To look back at the designer’s work is to realize how ahead of the curve she has always been. From day one Teng has been focused on zero waste, one-size-fits-all, and genderless design, issues that have only recently become the industry’s cris de coeur.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Inside the 2021 CFDA Awards With Zendaya, Anya-Taylor Joy, and More

The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s annual honors are back in person with a new, more intimate ceremony in New York’s The Pool Room and The Grill. Inside the luxurious space, CFDA President Tom Ford and the event’s host Emily Blunt welcomed guests like Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski, and Precious Lee to cocktails and dinner alongside honorees including Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dapper Dan, and Aurora James.
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

See What Everyone Wore to the CFDA Awards

It was fashion's third biggest night (after the Met Gala and Oscars) as lots of big names gathered for this year's CFDA Awards at The Pool + The Grill in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Emily Blunt. Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode were the big winners of the night, scoring Best American Womenswear Designer and Best American Menswear Designer, respectively. Telfar won for Best Accessories Designer and Theophilio was awarded Best Emerging American Designer. See what everyone wore, below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kid Cudi’s Wedding Dress Was the CFDA Awards’ Boldest Look

On the red carpet of last night’s CFDA Fashion Awards, there were plenty of starry (and, of course, stylish) appearances to take in, from Zendaya’s showstopping Vera Wang two-piece to Squid Game star HoYeon Jung’s draped Louis Vuitton gown. Few looks, however, had the same immediate impact as Kid Cudi’s. Arriving to the event at New York City’s The Grill Room, the rapper and musician stepped out in a custom bridal gown by ERL, the white-hot West Coast label launched in 2018 by American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz.
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: CMA Awards, CFDA, Harry & Meghan

Chris Stapleton takes six at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize; Zendaya named Fashion Icon at CFDA Awards in New York; Duke and Duchess of Sussex headline veterans charity event. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
