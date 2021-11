A tow truck driver died when he was hit by a commercial vehicle on Wednesday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 10:50 p.m. the man was recovering a vehicle on Interstate 5 southbound near the Edenbower exit in Roseburg. The commercial vehicle traveling south failed to move over and struck both the tow truck driver and his tow truck. 63-year old Henry Lichtwald of Roseburg, who worked for Walt’s Towing, died on the scene as a result of the crash.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO