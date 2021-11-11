ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Old Dominion Give Fun Performance at 2021 CMA Awards

By Jeremy Burchard
wivr1017.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I Was on a Boat That...

wivr1017.com

Big Country 96.9

Thomas Rhett Goes ‘Country Again’ for His 2021 CMA Awards Performance

Thomas Rhett treated fans to his chart-topping "Country Again," the title track of his fifth studio album, onstage at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The simple, yet heartfelt performance kept the focus on Rhett's delivery, reiterating his personal connection with the lyrics. "Country Again" dropped in the spring of 2021. Like many of Rhett's songs, its subject matter is autobiographical, revolving around the singer's conflict between the challenges of a demanding career and his desire to be at home and live a life centered around family.
soundslikenashville.com

Old Dominion Bring the CMA Party Onshore With ‘I Was On a Boat That Day’

Old Dominion brought party-boat vibes to the 55th Annual CMA Awards with their playful performance of “I Was On a Boat That Day.”. Led by flirty frontman Matthew Ramsey, these guys were here to bring the fun, per usual. The stage was decked out like a festive dock, complete with string lights, an accordion and a video screen showing digital lake water and fireworks. It was a perfect backdrop for lyrics such as: “I was drunk as a skunk eating lunch/With a cross-eyed bear.”
wbwn.com

Old Dominion has won the Vocal Group of the Year Award from the CMA and ACM several times now. However, that does not mean they take being nominated for granted. “You know, these days when we get a nomination for Vocal Group of the Year, it’s so awesome. I think, you know, back when we first got it, it was a, it was a surprise. And, you know, we had worked really hard and suddenly we found ourselves in this new category and of acceptance in the country music community. And now we’ve won it a few times. And we’re at that point, I feel like that it’s turned into a surprise again, you know. Like now we’re just like, so grateful to have the lives and jobs that we have, and to be operating on the level that we have been able to for so long now. Every time it comes around, it’s just like the first time we’re super surprised and just extra grateful that we have what we have.”
Tequila
nowdecatur.com

Old Dominion ‘Extra Grateful’ For CMA Vocal Group Nod

Old Dominion returns to tonight's (Wednesday, November 10th) CMA Awards to vie for Vocal Group of the Year, an honor they've taken home for the past three consecutive years. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey tells us that over the years, this award has taken on different meaning. “Back when we first got it, it was a surprise. And, you know, we had worked really hard and suddenly we found ourselves in this new category and of acceptance in the country music community. And now we’ve won it a few times. And we’re at that point, I feel like that it’s turned into a surprise again, you know, like now we’re just like, so grateful to have the lives and jobs that we have. Every time it comes around, it’s just like the first time. We’re just extra grateful.”
wbch.com

Luke Bryan cut his teeth watching CMA Awards performances

Growing up in rural Georgia, Luke Bryan admits that he didn't often get to see live shows, so watching the annual CMA Awards helped the future superstar learn about the art of performing. "I was from a small town, so I didn't get to go see many, many concerts. So...
wivr1017.com

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson To Perform On CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has revealed another round of performers for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson, Gabby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, and Zac Brown Band have been added to next week’s show. In addition, there will be a special collaboration between Dierks Bentley, Breland, and...
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards Perform 'Love My Hair'

Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, and Madeline Edwards left the crowd in awe during the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards with their beautiful performance of "Love My Hair." The trio was introduced by Faith Fennidy, who inspired Guyton to write the song in the first place. Fennidy went on to thank Guyton for writing such a powerful song before the trio took the stage.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
countryfancast.com

Miranda Lambert 2021 CMA Awards Medley Performance (Video)

Enjoy watching the Miranda Lambert 2021 CMA Awards Medley performance covering five of her hit songs . . . The Miranda Lambert 2021 CMA Awards medley performance kicked off the 2021 CMA Awards show. Miranda performed a medley featuring her hits Kerosene, Mama’s Broken Heart, Bluebird, Little Red Wagon, and Gunpowder and Lead.
kiss951.com

Will Adele Perform With Chris Stapleton On The CMA Awards?

The internet and Twitter particularly are abuzz with the rumor that Adele will be joining Chris Stapekton on tomorrow night’s (11/10) CMA Awards airing live on ABC from Nashville. While the show’s producer does say there will be some surprises, there has been no official word that Adele will be there.
Us Weekly

CMA Awards 2021: Blake Shelton Gives Edgy Performance of ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’

Slaying it solo. Blake Shelton showed off his gritty side at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 10. The crooner, 45, performed his single “Come Back as a Country Boy” during the ceremony. He wore an all-black ensemble and played his guitar with a stormy backdrop behind him. His wife, Gwen Stefani, did not appear to be in attendance at the Nashville, Tennessee, event.
soundslikenashville.com

Country Stars React To CMA Award Wins, Performances

Country music’s biggest stars convened Wednesday night (11/10) in Nashville, TN for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The night included many performances, humorous moments, and of course, plenty of awards. Chris Stapleton came away as the big winner of the night, taking home the trophies for Male Vocalist of the...
themusicuniverse.com

Additional 55th Annual CMA Awards performers announced

Country Music’s Biggest Night broadcasts Nov 10th. The Country Music Association has announced even more performers for The 55th Annual CMA Awards. Country Music’s Biggest Night will see Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley feat. Breland and Hardy, Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Zac Brown Band front and center on the CMA Awards stage. Hosted by Luke Bryan, the show broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, November 10th from 8-11 pm ET/delayed PT on ABC.
MUSIC

