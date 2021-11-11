CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate The Holidays With Non-Stop Christmas Music On KOSI 101.1

By Danielle Chavira
 6 days ago
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree, KOSI 101.1 is bringing back non-stop Christmas music starting Nov. 11. This is the radio station’s 20th year of celebrating with listeners

“We’ve had listeners asking us to change to Christmas music since Labor Day,” said Jim Lawson, Program Director.

As the state deals with the coronavirus for the 20th month, many say they need some respite.

“The last couple of years have been stressful for everyone, and the time is right to help Denver feel good,” Lawson said.

So brush up on your best Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey and Frank Sinatra and deck the halls this season.

#Christmas Music#Kosi#Labor Day#Christmas Tree
CBS Denver

Denver, CO
