NBA

WATCH: Hornets announcer loses his mind following insane Miles Bridges dunk

By Andrew Brewster
 6 days ago
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Name a better duo than Miles Bridges and Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins. The former Spartan is, in my opinion, the most exciting in-game dunker in the NBA, and he has the perfect announcer to showcase his talents in Collins.

On Wednesday night, in a game the Hornets won over the Grizzlies, Bridges had Collins losing his mind following a completely insane alley-oop finish.

Watch it below:

