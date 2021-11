There was a time this spring when Flower Mound head girls cross country coach Andrew Cook knew that his Jaguars had a very realistic chance to repeat as state champion. “We have four girls that have gone under 5 minutes in the mile,” he said. “That’s almost unheard of. After the spring, that gave them a lot of confidence coming back. I felt like that we could put together a really good team.”

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO