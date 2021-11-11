CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Let’s give thanks by sharing our blessings

Gettysburg Times
 6 days ago

Thanksgiving is for many of us a time for family, an occasion to gather together and to eat a meal replete with beloved smells, tastes, memories, and associations...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

WTVM

Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by COVID-19. WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, A.P.C.U., Rivertown Buick GMC, Southern States Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.
COLUMBUS, GA
leader-call.com

God bless our veterans

Jones County residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel Thursday to honor veterans with a ceremony on the 103rd recognition of Armistice Day. During the 30-minute program, 100-year-old World War II U.S. Army veteran Charlie Sanders Sr. was recognized, and retired U.S. Brig. Gen. John Brewer was invited as the guest speaker.
LAUREL, MS
riverjournalonline.com

Linda’s Legacy: Giving Thanks

A Monthly Retrospective of Linda Puglisi’s 30 Years as Town of Cortlandt Supervisor. This is a time to be grateful for so many things in our lives: our families when we gather around the Thanksgiving table, and let’s not forget those who we lost this year, and comfort those they have left behind.
CORTLANDT, NY
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Give thanks and seek God's guidance

The Psalmist in 136:1 says, “O give thanks for the LORD, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever.”. Paul in his first letter to the Thessalonians (5:18) says, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
RELIGION
New Haven Register

Photos: Danbury thanks veterans for 'this blessing of freedom'

DANBURY — A crowd of several hundred veterans, supporters and VIPs gathered Thursday — Veterans Day — at the Danbury War Memorial to hear guest speakers thank service members for “this blessing of freedom.”. “It is my great pleasure to celebrate with you today this secular sacrament of Veterans Day,”...
DANBURY, CT
nny360.com

Let’s all be thankful for veterans every day

The walls of our Bombay home are filled with framed photographs of family and friends, treasured mementoes and artwork, too. Pictures of family members during each stage of their lives can be found on our walls and paintings my grandfather had completed. There is artwork from our son, grandchildren and...
MILITARY
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Take A Heartfelt Moment To Thank Our Veterans

I just wanted to take a minute to salute our heroic Veterans today. Thank you to all who have served and to all who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy. It is not lost on me that every time Lou and I are granted the privilege to speak freely over our airwaves, someone fought for that freedom. Today and always we thank our military veterans from the bottom of our hearts.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Loyola Phoenix

Essay: Let’s Learn to be Thankful for Thanksgiving

We’re a week away from Thanksgiving break and a buzz is in the air. Not for the upcoming holiday, but one that’s over a month away. With its message of gratefulness and backdrop of peak autumnal beauty, Thanksgiving should be a holiday worth focusing on in November. At least it...
CELEBRATIONS
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Give thanks’ with a grateful heart

A group of us — ranging from five months old to 81 years old — gathered at Grandmother Betty’s house after church last Sunday to enjoy a most excellent covered dish dinner and love-filled fellowship. When it was time to ask a blessing on our food, two of my young nephews enthusiastically volunteered. For years, patriarchs lead prayer at all of our family events. The new generation, however, realizes that prayers before meals may be offered or “lead” by anyone of any age, and it is perfectly acceptable to say more than one blessing on special occasions. Such was the case that day because Rawlins and Sawyer have been taught different blessings at school and each wanted to say theirs aloud before the meal. My heart was filled with happiness for two reasons. Not only was our food doubly blessed, but these little fellows were bold enough to share their prayers with our crowd.
FOOD & DRINKS
SCNow

BARBARA ASHLEY: Thanks for bountiful blessings

An early Happy Thanksgiving to one and all! November jumpstarts the holidays and I always enjoy looking forward to Thanksgiving. It’s the time of year that everyone joins in on my favorite meal of turkey and dressing. The excitement of it all and spending time with family and friends really...
RELIGION
Ken Kayse

Let's Make Positive Changes to Our Lives and Redefine Ourselves

It is never too late to change our lives. Have you ever said any of these, or thought about yourself in these terms?. “I used to smoke; I used to drink excessively; I used to abuse drugs; I used to shoutprofanities; I used to be a racist; I used to be prejudicial; I used to not be able to think for myself; I used to discriminate; I used to lie and cheat; I used to let my anger control my emotions; I used to talk down to people; I used to hate; I used to be a fake person; I used to be trustworthy; I used to talk down to people less fortunate than me; I used to be selfish, jealous, envious and self-centered; I used to think the world revolved around me;” or how about “I used to steal”.
MassLive.com

This month give thanks to family caregivers in Massachusetts, our unsung healthcare heroes (Guest viewpoint)

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the value of family caregivers. At the height of the pandemic, many Massachusetts families decided their best option was to care for aging or chronically ill family members themselves in their homes. They chose this despite having other options available such as home health aides or being placed in a congregate care setting.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dailyjournal.net

OUR VIEW: Working together to create a ‘blessing’ in disguise

Homelessness takes on many different forms. Just because we don’t see people holding “help me” signs on street corners or sleeping in tents under bridges doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. They may bounce around from couch to couch, staying with myriad family and friends. They may spend their nights in...
FRANKLIN, IN
Orange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insights: Giving thanks for the caregivers

It seems we are no sooner done with Halloween than the ending of the year begins to rocket toward us. Next up is Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving falls during National Caregiver Month, when we honor the nearly 15 million Americans who provide 17 billion hours of unpaid care to individuals living with this devastating disease.
HEALTH

