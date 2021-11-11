CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan Brent-Dubai EFS narrows but Middle East crude market sentiment remains strong

By Pankaj Rao
 6 days ago

Sentiment in the Middle East crude market was strong Nov. 11 with focus shifting to spot differentials for January 2022-loading crudes amid higher official selling prices and healthy demand cues. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT),...

Aggressive Middle East Oil Price Hikes Hint At Strong Demand In Asia

Panic-driven market narratives can play a huge role in aggravating seemingly usual situations. Take, for instance, arguably the biggest story of the past weeks. Namely, that the US and other major importers are asking OPEC+ to bring more crude into the market, even though the oil group has so far been quite meticulous in its compliance (Saudi Arabia alone exported in October almost 500,000 b/d more than before). Whilst one might surely understand the drive to decrease fuel prices or to curb runaway inflation, the subsequent utterances seemed to have fortified the feeling of an impending tightness in the markets. This feeling was also corroborated by extremely weak Dubai differentials. The usual marker of East-to-West arbitrage possibilities, the Brent-Dubai EFS, surged to multi-year highs and has trended above 5 per barrel this month, making imports of barrels from Atlantic Basin almost impossible for Asian refiners.
