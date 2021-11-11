CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Has Arrived! Is it Too Soon to Decorate for the Holidays?

By Jess
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I had to do a double take at the calendar this morning when I walked into work. As the first one in the building (most mornings), if there is something out of place I get a little spooked. One could say I was not expecting the radio station to...

101.5 WPDH

Here’s How to Easily Provide Shelter for Hudson Valley Animals This Winter

If you're like me, you truly love all of the animals that roam the earth. Each season showcases how beautiful life is with all of our furry friends around us. During the warmer months, it's easier for animals who live outdoors considering they can hunt for their own food and have options, drink from fresh running streams, and find places to sleep at night.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Mansion Holiday Tours You Shouldn’t Miss This Season

When you live in an area for a while, you get desensitized to all the wonders that it has to offer. We pass by so many places of historical and cultural significance, and it all fades into the background. Growing up, my parents used to take me on all these holiday tours. Typically, I was too squirmy for a regular mansion tour; however, the bright lights and decorations of Christmas had me in awe. I can still remember the crunch of the nearly frozen dirt paths walking through several grounds, and the warm smell of pine within the ornate houses. By the time I got to high school, I got so busy with extracurriculars that trips like these pretty much became nonexistent. Not to say we didn’t take in the holidays, we did, but the mansion tours took a backseat. Eventually, the idea of attending these tours slipped away.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Best Hudson Valley Bakeries to Complete Your Thanksgiving

My favorite meal of the day is dessert. Do you agree? I always see memes that talk about eating healthy during the day and then late at night, anything and everything goes. What is the first thing you do after dinner or a meal out? For me, it's ordering the most delicious dessert on the menu. The struggle is real when you have a sweet tooth - I'm sure that you know what I mean.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Spectacular Holiday Light Display Returns to Orange County

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but the holiday season seems to be in full swing already. At least the plans are in place for a full swing. One of the most popular things to do around this time of year is to check out the neighborhood holiday lights or attend some of the awesome holiday light displays being offered in and around the Hudson Valley.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Value of Old Wasp Nests Shock Hudson Valley Residents

Do you have an empty wasp or hornet nest hanging around? You could pay some bills by selling it. I think I might have found my new side hustle. Did anyone know that these things were so valuable? It's been rough for many people financially over the past few years. Many people have relied on a second source of income whether it be a part time job or even a side hustle to makes ends meet.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s with the Mystery Bag in the WPDH Studio?

A mysterious bag has been sitting in the WPDH studio for what seems like weeks. Or maybe it's only been a week. I gotta say when I recently showed up to do the afternoon shift at the mighty PDH I almost jumped upon entering the studio and seeing what I thought was a dead animal sitting in a bag. Or was it? Perhaps it is? I still don't know. A bag has been sitting in the studio next to a trash bin for some time now and we're still trying to determine what it is and why it's there. Is it garbage? Is it there for someone to take if they like? I thought about checking out the item but the more I thought about it, I didn't feel comfortable reaching into the bag containing something that doesn't belong to me. Plus, what the hell is it?
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beacon, New York is Popular, Here’s 8 Reasons Why

With donuts, coffee, restaurants, old-school video games, and some of the most confusing streets, Beacon has a little something for everyone. When it comes time to pick a town in the Hudson Valley that you'd like to spend an afternoon just walking around, I think that Beacon is on the top of the list of towns that you could spend a whole day just walking around. If you need a starting place of things to check out next time you visit Beacon, we've come up with 8 reasons why we love everything about Beacon.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Peek Inside The New Locust Grove Brewing Co. in Milton

A fruit farm in the Hudson Valley turned pandemic closures into a new branch of the family business. Locust Grove Fruit Farm has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1802, according to their website. The Milton farm has been run by the Kent family for seven generations and grows fruits like apples, cherries, and peaches. Which came in handy when Chip and Jim Kent decided to get into cider making.
MILTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

David Bowie’s Stunning Hudson Valley Home Has the Ability to Heal

A house in the Hudson Valley is said to be filled with the magical healing power of a Rock and Roll icon. They say home is where the heart is. If that's true, the power of love is certainly evident in a quiet house, hidden in Ulster County. The former retreat of David Bowie was the focus of a recent interview with the musician's widow. After 24 years of marriage, Iman found herself pained to have to visit the couple's retreat near Woodstock. The home was where Bowie recorded his final album, and where he and his wife spent their most intimate moments together.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fire at Beloved Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Triggers Evacuation

A fire broke out at an award-winning Hudson Valley bagel shop on Monday morning, forcing the evacuation of staff and customers. Facebook reports of the fire had fans of Hopewell Hot Bagels on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction posting their prayers for the beloved bagel shop as news spread about a possible fire. Several social media accounts reported fire trucks on the scene and the store's sign ablaze.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fishkill Christmas Lights For A Cause Returns for 2021

Preparations for an extremely popular Christmas light display located in the town of Fishkill are underway as the November 25th kick-off to the holiday season gets closer. Dawn Fortis, a cancer survivor and Fishkill resident, along with her family, are the incredible faces behind the 'Lights For A Cause' light display that not only brightens up the holiday season with beautiful decorations, but helps to brighten up the lives of those impacted by cancer.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Changing Owners After 35 Years

When it comes to the Hudson Valley's preferences for local spots to get their favorite foods, there are a few places that always come out on top. For the past 35 years, a bagel store on Rt. 82 in Hopewell Junction has been the go-to, a landmark if you will. It is a place for people around the area (and plenty of out-of-towners too) to pick up a dozen to go, meet friends for coffee and a bagel, treat their kids to a homemade donut, and for many locals, myself included, spend their teen years behind the counter serving customers.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Driver Disguises Vehicle For Hilariously Odd Reason

This is another case where you have to give the person points for creativity. We've heard the funny stories through the years of lone drivers cruising the HOV lanes with phony passengers in tow. They've used everything from mannequins, dummies, dolls, and even fake skeletons wearing hoodies to try to get around the system. Looks like another rider attempted to test the system last week, though eagle-eyed authorities were there waiting to make the stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
