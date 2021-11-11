CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans Day closings

heraldstaronline.com
 6 days ago

The following offices will be closed or schedules changed in observance of Veterans Day, which is today:. • Brooke County Courthouse will be closed. • Brooke County Public Library and its Follansbee...

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldstaronline.com

Veterans Day program at Friendship Park

The Jefferson County Veterans Association held its annual Veterans Day program on Thursday at the Military Park and Memorial Wall in Friendship Park, Smithfield. Jefferson County Commissioner Tom Graham opened the program singing the national anthem and closed the activities singing “God Bless the USA.” Adjutant Barry Bardone, pictured, explained that this is the 100th anniversary of the dedication of America’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivered a detailed account of the history of the tomb, how the unknowns from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars were selected and interred. He explained the significance of the tomb’s sentinels and their duties. The ceremony included the presentation of a plaque to former JCVA Commander Frank Santa for his six years of service in leadership and fidelity. After the program, coffee and doughnuts were served, courtesy of Tim Horton’s of Steubenville.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

All Saints Philoptochos honors veterans

To thank veterans for their service, the All Saints Ladies Philoptochos Society donated and delivered 48 bags to the Weirton VFW Post 2716, located at 3435 Main St. The bags contained items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks, hand sanitizers and a variety of treats such as protein bars. From left are Elaine Flinn, VFW Commander Mike Wilson and Pearl Tranto.
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Wintersville UMC hosts free dinner for veterans, spouses

Wintersvillle United Methodist Church hosted its first veterans community dinner Wednesday at the Center for Hope with an estimated 200 veterans and spouses served. Among them were, seated, from left, Don Richards, who served in the Army during the Korean War, and his wife, Dianna, and Raymond Carlson, who was a jet engine mechanic during the Vietnam War. WUMC youth group members who served the dinner included, standing, from left, Jorja Anderson, Grace Booth, Cameron Gribbin, Alexander Marshall and Christian Briggs. “It was so awesome to see my youth interact and talk with all the veterans,” commented Tiffany Manley, the church’s youth pastor, who applauded the service of local veterans. “We are incredibly blessed to have so many in our area who have sacrificed so that we may have freedom. I thank God we had this opportunity to give back. Thank you just isn’t enough. We need to pass these truths on to future generations, and Veterans Day is a great place to start. I’m glad we had that opportunity at Wintersville UMC,” Manley noted, adding, “We would like to thank all from the community for attending and members of Wintersville United Methodist Church for donating and serving.”
WINTERSVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Big Lots celebrates opening of Weirton location

WEIRTON — Area residents were lined up around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, waiting for the ribbon to be cut and for the celebration to begin. Big Lots held its grand opening festivities over the weekend for its newest store, located at 250 Three Springs Drive in Weirton, with two days of special offers and discounts for the community.
WEIRTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Sanitation#Toronto City#Weirton Transit Corp
heraldstaronline.com

Weirton native part of project to build new shrine in N.Y.

WEIRTON — The reconstruction of the only house of worship destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks has a connection to the Ohio Valley. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine is under construction within the area of the World Trade Center. According to its website, the...
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Mucci Way honors former Steubenville mayor

STEUBENVILLE — Steele Avenue is now officially Mucci Way, an honor former mayor Domenick Mucci Jr. insists is as much about his family as it is about anything he’s done. Mucci served on City Council from 1982-1992, then spent the next 25 years as mayor before his retirement in 2017.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

History in the Hills: Some stories of veterans

On Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day in United States. It is one of many official days of the year we are to celebrate those who answered the call of duty and joined the Armed Forces to protect all that we hold dear in this country. Although no one in...
MILITARY
heraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

WEIRTON — The Weirton Lions Club will be holding a quarter auction fundraiser on Saturday at the American Legion Post 10, 3140 Pennsylvania Ave., Weirton. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the auction starts at noon. Besides the auction, there will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 and includes one paddle. Each additional paddle is $1.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
heraldstaronline.com

Christmas on Main set in Weirton

WEIRTON — Christmas is making its way to the Ohio Valley, and Weirton is ready to celebrate. The City of Weirton and the Renaissance Weirton Committee have once again organized Christmas on Main Street, including the city’s annual tree lighting celebration, to take place 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 along Main Street from Cove Road to Marland Heights Road.
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Council mulls golf cart use on city streets

WELLSBURG — Wellsburg Council members have mixed opinions on the possible use of golf carts on certain city streets, but a vote by Mayor Dan Dudley has allowed debate on the subject to continue. On Tuesday, council voted 4-4 on the proposed ordinance, making it necessary for Dudley to exercise...
WELLSBURG, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Celebrating our area

William O. Packer, his wife, Marty, and their family still find the work they do on the farm and orchard they operate in Harrisville rewarding. “We are very blessed and we do enjoy it,” Marty said Tuesday. “Some of our family members — not the ones who live locally — but some members of our family ask why are we still doing this. You’re supposed to be retired, they say. You could be in Florida, you could be wherever you want.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Commissioners make first approval for ARPA funded project

STEUBENVILLE — After months of discussions on how to spend the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars — a process that still continues — the Jefferson County Commissioners made their first approval of a project using the funds on Friday. That approval was for the second phase of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Church sermon topics

– Bell Chapel United Methodist Church, Steubenville: “Grace Upon Grace: The Way of Salvation (Part 3).”. – Calvary Community Missionary Baptist Church, Steubenville: “Stay on Task,” Part 2. – Christ United Methodist Church, East Springfield: “Will God Take Away the Sin of the World?”. – Finley United Methodist Church, Steubenville:...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Henry retires

The Ross Township Board of Trustees hosted a retirement party Oct. 24 for one of their own. Having served the public for more than 20 years, Trustee Charles Henry decided not to run for office and will be retiring from his position at the end of his term. More than 50 members of his family, friends, and county officials were present at the Glen Mills Center for refreshments, storytelling and well wishes. Henry, seated; Trustee Dave Ramsey, left; Trustee Phil Jordan, right; and Fiscal Officer Tina Reed, were in attendance. Township officials said Henry has left an indelible mark on the township and on the hearts of all he has met. (Contributed)
ROSS, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Holiday season begins

Volunteers tested the lights on the 30-foot Christmas tree at Fort Steuben Park on Saturday, the centerpiece of Steubenville’s Christmas at the Fort festivities. The fun kicks off Nov. 23 with a host of activities, including Advent Market, a light and music show in front of the county courthouse, dancers, fireworks, the Blessing of the Christmas Tree and, of course, the nutcracker display.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Weirton town hall set on well pad proposal

WEIRTON — A group of Weirton residents has organized a town hall for further discussion on a natural gas well pad proposed by SWN Production within the city. The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center. SWN Production, also...
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Event showcased area talents

Area residents were treated to a wide array of paintings, sketches and other locally produced art displayed at two local art galleries and several less conventional exhibit sites arranged Saturday for the Top of West Virginia Arts Council’s second Art Hop. The council’s Summit Art Gallery in Weirton and Martha’s...
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Archiving, preserving series topic for Jefferson County OGS Chapter

STRATTON — The Jefferson County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will present its last lecture series for 2021 with guest speaker Katy Zane, a librarian at West Liberty University, offering helpful tips on archiving and preserving personal history. It will be held Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

WV Northern District Convention features Moren as keynote speaker

BETHANY — The GFWC WV Northern District Convention was held Oct. 16 at the Ash Church of God in Moundsville with Lexie Hanket, president, presiding. Moundsville Tuesday Arts Club served as host club. Norma Schoene, president, gave the welcome. The inspiration was given by Jeanne Amidon, Weirton Woman’s Club, followed...
BETHANY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy