Microsoft has reversed course regarding its decision to change the color of its notorious error screen from blue to black in Windows 11. The blue screen of death error screen has been an unwelcome sight for users of the software giant's operating system since it was first introduced in Windows 3.0 all the way back in 1990. This error screen only appears on your PC when it has encountered a serious problem and needs to restart which is why Windows users dread seeing it so much.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO