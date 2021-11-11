CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers to discuss giving city employees day off for Juneteenth

By Zach Barrett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Fort Myers City Council will be discussing honoring the newest federal holiday by giving city employees a day off for it in the future.

The council is expected to discuss giving a paid holiday off to city employees for Juneteenth, the day enslaved black people in deep parts of Texas were told they had been legally free for about two years. The observed day would be June 19.

This June, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday. That’s something community activist and NAACP member Jacquelyn McMiller said was a long time coming.

“It’s something that we have been looking for–for 300 years,” said McMiller. “It’s recognition of what we went through and it’s a true independence of our people.”

She said Juneteenth has always been celebrated by African-American Fort Myers residents as their own independence day, but if the city takes the step to give employees the day off, it could be educational for everyone.

“We need to know. We need to know this information and also it provides empathy for many of our children now,” McMiller said. “We need the city to recognize it. Not just by penning it but by celebrating this as well.”

McMiller said she, like many others, never learned about the significance of Juneteenth in school, leaving kids struggling to find their identity.

“Kids don’t know their history, they really truly don’t know the full scope of their lives and where they come from and who they are,” McMiller said.

McMiller said she expects the city council to sign off on the paid holiday. The council will have the discussion on November 15.

Fort Myers is currently the only city in Southwest Florida considering making it a paid holiday.

