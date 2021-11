The Student Interest Group for Illustrators— also known as the SIGIL Illustration Club— is a group open to art and non-art majors alike. Their goal is to build a creative environment for anyone interested in illustrating, whether as a career or purely as recreation. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the club celebrated that creativity with the annual “Graveyard Shift” gallery show, where students could submit spooky or autumnal-themed art to be displayed for the holiday.

