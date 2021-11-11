CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Immunocompromised Patient Given Antibody Monotherapy

Aurélie Truffot; Julien Andréani; Marion Le Maréchal; Alban Caporossi; Olivier Epaulard; Raphaele Germi; Pascal Poignard; Sylvie Larrat. A 72-year-old immunocompromised man infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 received bamlanivimab monotherapy. Viral evolution was monitored in nasopharyngeal and blood samples by melting curve analysis of single-nucleotide polymorphisms and whole-genome sequencing....

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drug does not slow down the progression of more advanced Alzheimer's, study finds

New research led by the University of Bristol, has shown the drug losartan, normally used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), is not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in people with mild-to-moderate disease after 12 months of treatment. However, the drug could still be of benefit if prescribed for longer and if given to people with very early disease. The findings are from the phase 2 multi-center clinical trial known as RADAR ((Reducing pathology in Alzheimer's Disease through Angiotensin taRgeting).
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New study suggests Alzheimer’s could be vaccinated against

A new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease and vaccinate against it has been developed by scientists.The study suggests both an antibody-based treatment and protein-based vaccine developed by the team reduced symptoms of Alzheimer’s in mouse models of the disease.Instead of focusing on the amyloid beta protein in plaques in the brain, commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease, both products target a different form of the protein, which is thought to be highly toxic.Amyloid beta protein naturally exists as highly flexible, string-like molecules in solution, which can join together to form fibres and plaques.A high proportion of these molecules become shortened...
SCIENCE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Low intensity UV kills SARS-CoV-2 after a while

Osram and the University of Padua have been studying the effects of UV-C radiation from LEDs on SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19. “It has already been shown that a high intensity of UV-C LED radiation can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly,” according to the company. “In realistic applications, like upper air treatment or secondary air treatment devices [photos], the necessary dose to eliminate the virus is applied over several cycles.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular strategies for antibody binding and escape of SARS-CoV-2 and its mutations

The COVID19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has infected more than 200 million people worldwide. Due to the rapid spreading of SARS-CoV-2 and its impact, it is paramount to find effective treatments against it. Human neutralizing antibodies are an effective method to fight viral infection. However, the recent discovery of new strains that substantially change the S-protein sequence has raised concern about vaccines and antibodies' effectiveness. Here, using molecular simulations, we investigated the binding mechanisms between the S-protein and several antibodies. Multiple mutations were included to understand the strategies for antibody escape in new variants. We found that the combination of mutations K417N, E484K, L452R, and T478K produced higher binding energy to ACE2 than the wild type, suggesting higher efficiency to enter host cells. The mutations' effect depends on the antibody class. While Class I enhances the binding avidity in the presence of N501Y mutation, class II antibodies showed a sharp decline in the binding affinity. Our simulations suggest that Class I antibodies will remain effective against the new strains. In contrast, Class II antibodies will have less affinity to the S-protein, potentially affecting these antibodies' efficiency.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

NIH scientists identify mechanism that may influence infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus's ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH's National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A non-ACE2 competing human single-domain antibody confers broad neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and circulating variants

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 378 (2021) Cite this article. The current COVID-19 pandemic has heavily burdened the global public health system and may keep simmering for years. The frequent emergence of immune escape variants have spurred the search for prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic antibodies that confer broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Here we show that the bivalency of an affinity maturated fully human single-domain antibody (n3113.1-Fc) exhibits exquisite neutralizing potency against SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, and confers effective prophylactic and therapeutic protection against authentic SARS-CoV-2 in the host cell receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) humanized mice. The crystal structure of n3113 in complex with the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, combined with the cryo-EM structures of n3113 and spike ecto-domain, reveals that n3113 binds to the side surface of up-state RBD with no competition with ACE2. The binding of n3113 to this novel epitope stabilizes spike in up-state conformations but inhibits SARS-CoV-2 S mediated membrane fusion, expanding our recognition of neutralization by antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Binding assay and pseudovirus neutralization assay show no evasion of recently prevalent SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) for n3113.1-Fc with Y58L mutation, demonstrating the potential of n3113.1-Fc (Y58L) as a promising candidate for clinical development to treat COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Within-host evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in an immunosuppressed COVID-19 patient as a source of immune escape variants

The origin of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern remains unclear. Here, we test whether intra-host virus evolution during persistent infections could be a contributing factor by characterizing the long-term SARS-CoV-2 infection dynamics in an immunosuppressed kidney transplant recipient. Applying RT-qPCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) of sequential respiratory specimens, we identify several mutations in the viral genome late in infection. We demonstrate that a late viral isolate exhibiting genome mutations similar to those found in variants of concern first identified in UK, South Africa, and Brazil, can escape neutralization by COVID-19 antisera. Moreover, infection of susceptible mice with this patient's escape variant elicits protective immunity against re-infection with either the parental virus and the escape variant, as well as high neutralization titers against the alpha and beta SARS-CoV-2 variants, B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, demonstrating a considerable immune control against such variants of concern. Upon lowering immunosuppressive treatment, the patient generated spike-specific neutralizing antibodies and resolved the infection. Our results suggest that immunocompromised patients could be a source for the emergence of potentially harmful SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cross-reactivity of antibodies from non-hospitalized COVID-19 positive individuals against the native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2, and P.1 SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins

SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) have emerged worldwide, with implications on the spread of the pandemic. Characterizing the cross-reactivity of antibodies against these VOCs is necessary to understand the humoral response of non-hospitalized individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a population that remains understudied. Thirty-two SARS-CoV-2-positive (PCR-confirmed) and non-hospitalized Canadian adults were enrolled 14"“21Â days post-diagnosis in 2020, before the emergence of the B.1.351 (also known as Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta) and P.1 (Gamma) VOCs. Sera were collected 4 and 16Â weeks post-diagnosis. Antibody levels and pseudo-neutralization of the ectodomain of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein/human ACE-2 receptor interaction were analyzed with native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins. Despite a lower response observed for the variant spike proteins, we report evidence of a sustained humoral response against native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins among non-hospitalized Canadian adults. Furthermore, this response inhibited the interaction between the spike proteins from the different VOCs and ACE-2 receptor for â‰¥"‰16Â weeks post-diagnosis, except for individuals aged 18"“49Â years who showed no inhibition of the interaction between B.1.617.1 or B.1.617.2 spike and ACE-2. Interestingly, the affinity (KD) measured between the spike proteins (native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1) and antibodies elicited in sera of infected and vaccinated (BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) individuals was invariant. Relative to sera from vaccine-naÃ¯ve (and previously infected) individuals, sera from vaccinated individuals had higher antibody levels (as measured with label-free SPR) and more efficiently inhibited the spike"“ACE-2 interactions, even among individuals aged 18"“49Â years, showing the effectiveness of vaccination.
SCIENCE

