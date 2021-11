PEABODY — Believe it not, the biggest play call of the game wasn't even in the Peabody High playbook a week ago. Trailing by six and needing to go 73 yards with 3:54 on the clock, the Tanners dialed up a look that saw Eli Batista fake a screen on the wide sideline and then scoot inside while the blocks set up for a tunnel screen. The result was a 43-yard gain up the middle that set up the go-ahead touchdown in a 28-20 win over Lynn Classical Friday night at Coley Lee Field.

4 DAYS AGO