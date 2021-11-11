Russell Westbrook’s Glaring Stat Makes LA’s Trade With Wizards Look Even Worse

Not surprisingly, nine games into the regular season Laker fans and media pundits have already been ripping Russell Westbrooks’ play to shreds. During last game’s embarrassing loss to his former squad Oklahoma City, he had an abysmal final 25 seconds of a game. Down two, Westbrook tried pushing the ball down the lane, only to lose the handle of the ball and turning the ball over out of bounds. On the next possession, he somehow forgot about his defender Lu Dort, who slashed to the rim and got an uncontested layup. With a chance to tie the game with one final attempt, Westbrook hoisted a three pointer that clanked off the rim. Afterwards, Westbrook had a tense exchange with a reporter.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO