Russell Westbrook’s Glaring Stat Makes LA’s Trade With Wizards Look Even Worse

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has been outperformed by the crew they sent to the Washington Wizards...

www.lakers365.com

Lakers Russell Westbrook May Look Like a Bad Fit, But These Stats Show Otherwise

Not surprisingly, nine games into the regular season Laker fans and media pundits have already been ripping Russell Westbrooks’ play to shreds. During last game’s embarrassing loss to his former squad Oklahoma City, he had an abysmal final 25 seconds of a game. Down two, Westbrook tried pushing the ball down the lane, only to lose the handle of the ball and turning the ball over out of bounds. On the next possession, he somehow forgot about his defender Lu Dort, who slashed to the rim and got an uncontested layup. With a chance to tie the game with one final attempt, Westbrook hoisted a three pointer that clanked off the rim. Afterwards, Westbrook had a tense exchange with a reporter.
The Real Reason The L.A. Lakers Decided To Trade For Russell Westbrook Over Kyle Lowry And Buddy Hield

As one of the most accomplished stars in the game, Russell Westbrook has already cemented his place in basketball history. But now, at 32-years-old, he's struggling to prove he's still the same high-impact player he was in his prime, as his current tenure has been plagued with difficulty and disappointment -- evidenced by L.A.'s 5-5 record to start the season.
Current Stat Leaders Per Category: Kevin Durant Leads In Points, Russell Westbrook Leads In Turnovers

In the early going, we are seeing some familiar names at the top of the statistical leaderboards. Others are a surprise contender for some of the top statistical categories in the league. We have MVP contenders, All-Star potentials, and a few dark horses that have made their way to the top. Nonetheless, it has been an exciting start to the 2021-2022 season.
Carmelo Anthony Defends Russell Westbrook After Bad Performances: "Throughout His Whole Career He’s Always Figured It Out, He’s Always Figured It Out How To Adapt How To Make Adjustments."

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the 5th loss of the 2021/22 NBA season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers dominated them at Moda Center, taking advantage of an Anthony Davis, LeBron James-less team that couldn't get things going during the entire match. Russell Westbrook earned a lot of criticism...
Horrific Russell Westbrook stat that might worry LeBron James, Lakers fans

With LeBron James out with injury, the Los Angeles Lakers were down three with just 7.8 ticks remaining on the clock against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carmelo Anthony had just made two three-pointers in the last 40 seconds to keep the Lakers within striking distance for this very moment. But it was Russell Westbrook who kept the ball for their final possession, clanking the three on the back of the rim.
Are the Celtics bad? Will the Lakers' Russell Westbrook experiment work? Asking the NBA's biggest unanswered questions

We're already in the month of November. Yeah, time is flying in 2021. While the end of the calendar year is quickly approaching, we're only in the early stages of the NBA season. Beginning next week, most teams will have played at least 10 games, and while that's not enough to make grand statements on a team's fortunes, it's enough time to see some trends.
It’s Time to Talk About Russell Westbrook (Again)

We should be freaking out more about Russell Westbrook. By “we” I mean you. I am already freaking out about Russell Westbrook quite a bit. For some of us, it’s a way of life. Freaking out about Russell Westbrook is to me what horse whispering is to a horse whisperer. It’s the thread that connects me to the universal essence. Robert Redford will (possibly) never play me in a movie, but if he does, he will be wearing a cowboy hat and staring at the severe beauty of the pale Montana sky while he murmurs, “26 points … 11 assists … 12 rebounds … on 37 percent shooting … my God, creation is marvelous.”
Russell Westbrook Leads the League in This Statistic and It’s Not Good

The other night against Oklahoma City the Lakers had a realistic shot at coming away with the victory had they executed a few late game possessions correctly. Down three with one last chance to tie the game and perhaps force overtime, Russell Westbrook wasted no time in pulling up from three as if he were Dame Lillard or Steph Curry. Keen Westbrook watchers over his career know this all too well. When he has the ball with the game on the line, he will not hesitate to shoot the shot regardless of how open he is.
Lakers Notebook: Russell Westbrook’s turnovers, the value of ‘next man up’ mentality, and horns actions

Even while acknowledging his foibles with ball-security in the past, Westbrook is struggling more than ever in that regard, as he's currently turning it over at a career-high rate (and his 18.3% turnover rate is good for the mere 16th percentile among point guards this season, per Cleaning the Glass). Perhaps even more frustrating with the volume of turnovers has been the timing of which they have come, namely in crunch time.
NBA
Haberstroh: Westbrook trade 'addition by subtraction' for Wizards

After an offseason where the Wizards got a new head coach and a six-man return package for Russell Westbrook, Washington is tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference after 10 games. "Addition by subtraction. Russell Westbrook has been really, really rough so far in LA," Meadowlark Media NBA...
